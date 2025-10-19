  • home icon
Watch: Brian Harman smashes his club in frustration at the DP World India Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:39 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Brian Harman has smashed his golf club on multiple occasions this season. He did it during the 2024 PGA Championship, the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, and the 2024 Open Championship. Most recently, Harman did this during the final round of the DP World India Championship, too. Despite hitting a nice shot onto the green, the golfer smashed his club after taking the shot.

The Delhi Golf Club hosted the DP World India Championship this season. The Lodhi Course was the club's championship course, with tight fairways and trees on both sides. This made the course require a little more accuracy than usual, and Brian Harman did exceptionally well during the first three rounds.

After Round 3, the golfer had a total score of 13 under par, leaving him only four strokes behind the leader. Unfortunately, Harman's final round did not get off to a good start as he started with a double bogey on the opening hole. As a result, frustration began to build around him, and it eventually erupted, causing Harman to shatter his golf club.

NUCLR Golf even mentioned it on their X page, including a video of Brian Harman losing his temper. The caption of this X post said,

"Brian Harman club smash 💥 ⛏️"
Harman's last round was not particularly impressive, as he scored two over par to finish his campaign with a total score of 11 under par, tied for 26th place. His final round consisted of four birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey.

Brian Harman claims that he felt "pretty rusty" with his game during the DP World India Championship

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Brian Harman has only one win this season, and it came at the Valero Texas Open. The golfer has been in good shape, but following the Tour Championship, he took a break from golf. The DP World India Championship was his return tournament, and Harman stated that the golf course hosting the tournament (the Lodhi course at Delhi Golf Club) was difficult to adapt to.

According to the Golfing Gazette, Harman stated,

"It’s a pretty tough course to learn, really. There are some really awkward tee shots that force you into hitting less than driver. It’s a little different to what we’re used to, but I’ve enjoyed the course. I’ve heard it called a second-shot golf course, but the tee shots are tough. It’s a little bit like The Open, where you have to fit some shots into some places; it’s just kind of awkward."
The golfer later added,

"I haven’t played a lot of golf since the Tour Championship. I’ve been pretty rusty, so it’s nice to get out there and watch some shots go where I want them to and nice to make some putts."

For his performance, Brian Harman managed to get a total of $37,800 out of the $4 million prize pool of the tournament.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
