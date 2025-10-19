Tommy Fleetwood reveals how son Frankie inspired him to win the DP World Championship 2025

Tommy Fleetwood picked up his eighth DP World Tour win at the DP World India Championship. He finished the tournament with a total score of 22 under par, finishing two strokes ahead of the second-place finisher, Keita Nakajima. This was a massive win for Fleetwood, which, interestingly, he even celebrated with his family on the 18th green.

Following the win, Fleetwood gave an interview in which he revealed that his son Frankie was his biggest inspiration for this massive win. The golfer also revealed a story about how, while playing golf with his son at home, Frankie told Tommy that one thing Fleetwood Jr. had never done was run on the 18th green after his father won.

Tommy Fleetwood revealed that he had written this thing down, and this motivated him throughout the DP World India Championship. The golfer stated:

"Well, so we were at home last week, and we were driving the buggy. I think we were playing golf together. And he says, he just said randomly, he said, hey, do you know what you've never done? So you've never won a tournament. And then I've been able to run onto the 18th green. And I was like, I'm writing that down. So I had that written down all week."

This was Fleetwood's first DP World Tour win of the season and his second overall (first being the 2025 Tour Championship). The golfer produced an outstanding performance in the final round of the DP World India Championship, shooting a 7 under par. His final round had one bogey and eight birdies, notably three consecutive birdies on holes 7, 8, and 9.

Tommy Fleetwood shares one thing that helped him perform well during the final round

Tommy Fleetwood noted after Round 3 that he struggled with his putting on the back nine holes. Fleetwood felt a five-hole stretch could have hampered his entire tournament campaign, so he practiced for the last round of the event. The golfer explained this after winning the whole thing, he stated (as quoted by ASAP Sports),

"Yeah, of course. Everything is an opportunity to respond in the best way you can, whether it's good or bad. I said yesterday, I felt like I putted great yesterday except for that four- or five-hole stretch. I practised afterwards, and I actually -- again, you look at opportunities, the first hole today, I had a six-footer on the first, left to right, and I actually thought at the time, this is a great way to start a different day, like get some momentum with the putter, feel good with it. I putted amazing today. I really, really did."

Tommy Fleetwood made a whopping $680,000 from the tournament's $4 million prize pool for his outstanding performance.

