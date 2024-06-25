The Florida Panthers emerged victorious in their Stanley Cup final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (June 24). LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, who is a fan of the NHL's Florida team, shared a post on Instagram, where he is seen waving from the stands in celebration while wearing the team's jacket.

“The PSSSS are Stanley Cup champs,” Koepka wrote in his post.

Trending

NUCLR Golf shared another photo of Koepka in a buoyant mood.

Expand Tweet

Watching her husband's favorite team win, Jena Sims also shared a video of Koepka cheering after the Panthers' triumph.

Sims said in her story:

Brooks Koepka Cheering for the Florida Panthers (via Jena Sims/ Instagram)

"POV: Your team finally wins”

Another story of hers shows Koepka in front of the big screen, where it is displaying the Panthers receiving the trophy.

Enter caption

"He's there @flapanthers," she captioned the story.

This was the NHL team's first Stanley Cup win and hence it was special for Brooks as well. It was a 4-3 series victory and Connor McDavid contributed hugely to the triumph.

Earlier this year, on May 28, Koepka had a boys' outing at the Florida Panthers game. The match saw Koepka's favorite team go against the New York Rangers. Apart from these, many other instances showed Brooks’ love for the Panthers.

Brooks Koepka's performance at 2024 LIV Golf Nashville

Brooks Koepka started the opening round with one eagle on hole 11 and carded four other birdies on holes 4, 7, 14, and 15. Apart from that, he dropped two bogeys and one double bogey. The round ended for Koepka at 69. Other Smash GC teammates, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, and Graeme McDowell, scored 71, 71, and 73.

In the second round, Koepka scored the lowest in the squad. He dropped only two birdies and three bogeys to reach 72. In this round, Kokrak dropped six birdies and had the highest score of 65, followed by McDowell and Gooch, who secured 68 and 69, respectively.

In the third round, Koepka dropped one birdie and one eagle on hole 7. He also had three bogeys and finished at 71. McDowell and Kokrak had the same score of 71. Gooch scored 73 and was the least-scoring member of the squad. Finally, Smash GC ended at 12 under, and on the Nashville leaderboard, they sat in the second-last position. Brooks Koepka secured the 43rd position in the individual standings.

The LIV Golf Nashville event was won by Jon Rahm's Legion XIII. In the individual standings, Tyrell Hatton dominated others. The second and third places were respectively occupied by Sam Horsfield and Niemann.

Brooks Koepka's next stop is LIV Golf Andalucia, which will take place from July 12 to 14. Brooks Koepka will also participate in the Open Championship in July. After last year's PGA Championship trophy, it's time to watch how Koepka performs.