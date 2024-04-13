WATCH: Brooks Koepka's angry hot mic moment after tough weather conditions at 2024 Masters

Brooks Koepka had a hot mic moment on the second day of the 2024 edition of the Masters. The LIV golfer is making his ninth appearance at the Masters from April 11 to 14, 2024, at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. The tournament has a huge purse of $18 million.

At the end of the second round, Koepka sits at T24 with a score of 2 over par. Koepka has shot 23 pars and secured six birdies. He has also had six bogeys and one double bogey till the second day.

Brooks Koepka is no stranger to hot mic moments on the course. In the second round of the 2024 Masters, he battled with the tough weather conditions. Koepka frustratingly said:

"Come on wind… F—k you!"

Koepka faced trouble on the 12th hole as his tee shot veered into the bushes behind the green. He escaped with a double bogey. Despite all the challenges, Koepka successfully made the cut.

This is Koepka's ninth appearance at the Masters. He has performed consistently at Augusta, finishing as the runner-up twice in the years 2019 and 2023. The LIV golfer has had top 12s in four of his last six Masters.

Brooks Koepka's performance at the Masters since 2015

Koepka's performance in his eight appearances at Augusta since his debut in 2015 is as follows:

2015: T33

2016: T21

2017: T11

2019: T2

2020: T7

2021: CUT

2022: CUT

2023: T2

Koepka needs a major turnaround on Saturday and Sunday to repeat his last year's performance.

Brooks Koepka recently took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy

Recently, Brooks Koepka in the Pardon My Take podcast talked about his golf career and his preparation for Augusta. He also talked about the equipment he uses at the course. The LIV golfer said that he preferred to warm up with the odd-numbered irons like 3-iron, 5-iron, etc.

He then mentioned Rory McIlroy, one of the favorites at the 2024 Masters. He said that McIlroy mostly used even-numbered irons. Koepka was pointing out that McIlroy has four Majors and he had five.

"I would say yeah, probably. Guys probably do the same thing. Maybe not the odd clubs, they might go even. Rory’s probably even. You know, four is even. Five is odd, so yeah," Koepka said, as quoted by New York Post.

The 33-year-old American golfer minces no words. He also jibed at a reporter before the Masters when the latter asked him if a round of 59 was possible at the Augusta. The reporter denied it. Koepka responded:

"I can tell by the question."

Last year, he emerged victorious at the PGA Championship by two strokes and got the better of Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. It was Koepka's third PGA Championship and fifth Major title. He solidified his status alongside golfing legends Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead as three-time winners of the historic tournament.

Brooks Koepka also joined Byron Nelson, Peter Thomson and Seve Ballesteros who have won five Major titles. He has represented the United States in several competitions like the Ryder Cup.