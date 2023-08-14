WATCH: Cameron Smith and his Aussie teammates do the iconic ‘shoey’ to celebrate LIV Golf Bedminster win

Cameron Smith won the third LIV Golf Tournament on Sunday in Bedminster, New Jersey. The Australian golfer celebrated his incredible triumph with a 'shoey.' He won the tournament by an astonishing seven strokes, assisting his team Ripper GC to their first team title.

The 2022 Open Championship winner celebrated with his teammates, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, and Jediah Morgan.

The LIV Golf League posted a video of them enjoying the 'shoey' at the Trump National Golf Club.

Cameron Smith won $4 million in prize money from the individual event and $3 million for his team. It was certainly not an easy win for the Aussie.

However, his dominating performance throughout the three rounds helped him to end with a score of 12-under par. There was a close competition between Smith and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

However, Mickelson was struck by terrible luck on the seventh hole of the tournament as his two drives straight into the water.

The American golfer settled at the T9 position in a two-way tie with Charles Howell III, while Smith clinched the trophy. Anirban Lahiri finished in second place followed by Patrick Reed who tied in third place with Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer.

LIV Golf Bedminster leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster:

1 - Cameron Smith (-12)

2 - Anirban Lahiri (-5)

T3 - Patrick Reed (-4)

T3 - Dean Burmester (-4)

T3 Abraham Ancer (-4)

6 - Branden Grace (-3)

T7 - Joaquin Niemann (-2)

T7 - Marc Leishman (-2)

T9 - Charles Howell III (-1)

T9 - Phil Mickelson (-1)

T11 - Richard Bland (E)

T11 - Graeme McDowell (E)

T11 - Kevin Na (E)

T11 - Dustin Johnson (E)

T11 - Brendan Steele (E)

T11 - Carlos Ortiz (E)

T11 - Talor Gooch (E)

T18 - Bryson DeChambeau (+1)

T18 - Charl Schwartzel (+1)

T18 - Jason Kokrak (+1)

T18 - Cameron Tringale (+1)

T18 - Harold Varner III (+1)

T18 - Bubba Watson (+1)

T18 - Mito Pereira (+1)

T25 - James Piot (+2)

T25 - Thomas Pieters (+2)

T27 - Bernd Wiesberger (+3)

T27 - Jediah Morgan (+3)

T27 - David Puig (+3)

T30 - Matt Jones (+4)

T30 - Sergio Garcia (+4)

T30 - Paul Casey (+4)

T33 - Louis Oosthuizen (+5)

T33 - Peter Uihlein (+5)

T33 - Sihwan Kim (+5)

T33 - Laurie Canter (+5)

T33 - Henrik Stenson (+5)

T38 - Sebastián Muñoz (+7)

T38 - Ian Poulter (+7)

T38 - Brooks Koepka (+7)

T38 - Scott Vincent (+7)

42 - Matthew Wolff (+8)

T43 - Eugenio Chacarra (+10)

T43 - Pat Perez (+10)

45 - Chase Koepka (+14)

46 - Danny Lee (+15)

47 - Martin Kaymer (+17)

48 - Lee Westwood (+20)

Team Leaderboard:

1 - Ripper GC (-20)

2 - Crushers GC (-9)

3 - Stinger GC (-9)

4 - RangeGoat GC (-8)

5 - HyFlyers GC (-7)

6 - 4 Aces GC (-1)

7 - Torque GC (E)

8 - Fireballs GC (E)

9 - Cleeks GC (+3)

10 - Iron Heads GC (+11)

11 - Smash GC (+15)

12 - Majesticks GC (+16)