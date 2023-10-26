Watch: Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar exchanges gifts with Rickie Fowler ahead of his maiden PGA Tour event

A recent social media post by the PGA TOUR on X shows a friendly gift exchange between St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar and pro golfer Rickie Fowler.

This happened at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, marking Nootbaar's first playing appearance at a PGA TOUR event. The post captures a nice moment of sharing between players from different sports before a big golf event.

The video was shared on the official PGA TOUR X page and quickly garnered a lot of views. You can view it below:

In the video, we can see Lars Nootbaar and Rickie Fowler exchanging gifts, showcasing a friendly connection between the baseball and golf stars. Fans of both sports enjoyed seeing this warm exchange on social media.

This meeting was special for Nootbaar as it was his first time at a PGA TOUR event, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Apart from marking his debut, it also seems to have given him a chance to meet a renowned golfer in Fowler.

How was Rickie Fowler's performance this PGA Tour season?

Fowler clinched victory in this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, marking his first PGA Tour win since 2018. This achievement was a significant highlight of his 2023 season.

Thanks to that win and other impressive results, Fowler made a substantial leap in the Strokes Gained: Approach rankings, moving up 143 spots from 150th to seventh.

At the Zozo Championship, he finished T64 and his scores for the rounds were 71, 73, 67, and 76, summing up to a total of +7 over par.

In the Fortinet Championship 2023, Fowler scored a 69 in the last round, bringing his total score to 11 under par for the tournament. He was ranked T6 after the fourth round of this championship.

Overall, the 2023 season was one to remember for him and his fans and he will hope to build on it next year.