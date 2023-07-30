WATCH: Celine Boutier showered with champagne after winning the Amundi Evian Championship

Celine Boutier made history in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, not only winning her maiden major title but also becoming the first Frenchwoman to do it.

The 29-year-old golfer's extraordinary achievement was celebrated in spectacular style, with fellow players showering her with champagne on the 18th green in a joyous display of camaraderie and joy.

Celine rolled in consecutive birdies on the first two holes of the final round, setting the tone for her strong performance. Despite a brief setback on the 13th hole with a missed shot, she swiftly recovered, making another birdie on the 15th to cement her victory.

Celine Boutier emphasized her joy in her winner's interview, saying that winning the Amundi Evian Championship had been her greatest desire since she began watching golf. She recognized the significance of her feat, as she became only the third Frenchwoman to win a major title, joining alongside the likes of Catherine Lacoste and Patricia Meunier-Lebouc.

“It honestly has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf,” Celine Boutier said during her winner’s interview.

A champagne-soaked victory for Celine Boutier at the Amundi Evian Championship

The victory was especially significant for France because it was the first time in nearly two decades that a homegrown player had won the Evian Championship. The French supporters' passionate backing added to the emotional moment, driving Boutier's drive to secure the historic victory.

Celine Boutier's victory was greeted with exuberance and joy by her fellow players, who were overjoyed to be a part of her accomplishment, with a joyful champagne shower on the 18th green. The victory not only earned her the championship but also a piece of the $6.5 million prize pool, with a $1 million cut.

Celine has engraved her name in the history books as the first Frenchwoman to win the Amundi Evian Championship since it became a major, leaving an unforgettable impression on the golfing world. Her success is not just a personal triumph, but also a source of motivation for young golfers in France and around the world.

Finally, Celine Boutier's historic triumph at the Amundi Evian Championship, combined with the ecstatic champagne shower, will go down in golf history as an unforgettable occasion.

Boutier's talent, resilience, and steadfast passion for the sport have been duly recognized, and she now ranks among the game's finest champions. With stars rising, the golfing community is looking forward to more stunning exploits from such remarkable athletes.