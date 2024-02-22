Watch: Charlie Woods arrives first on the range for the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier

Charlie Woods arrived at the Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida to tee off for the pre-qualifier event of the 2024 PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic. Woods Jr. is seeking an opportunity to earn a spot in the PGA Tour event by competing in the Monday qualifiers.

The 2024 Cognizant Classic will take place next week from February 29 to March 3 at PGA National Resort. The field will include most of the professional PGA Tour players including previous winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. However, some amateur and other professional golfers also have an opportunity to be part of the stellar field by Monday qualifier.

Golfers will compete at a 18-hole pre-qualifier on Thursday, February 22 at four different venues following which the top 25 and their ties will qualify for the Monday event and then only the top 4 will earn spots in the field of the Cognizant Classic.

The PGA Tour shared a video of Charile Woods arriving at the tournament venue with his clubs on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

Charlie Woods is slated to tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22 for the pre-qualifier event along with the son of Olin Browne, Olin Browne Jr, and Ruaidhri Mcgee.

A quick recap of Charlie Woods' performance in 2023

Charlie Woods put forward some impressive performances last season playing in junior tournaments.

As per the South Florida Section Junior Tour, Woods played eight tournaments in 2023, with his best finish recorded at the SFPGA Tour Championship. He finished in a tie for fifth place at the event.

Woods had three top 10 finishes and also played at the 2023 PNC Championship in a team with his father Tiger Woods.

Here are the results of the tournaments Charlie Woods played in 2023:

Medalist Tour - Martin Downs

Date: Mar 18 - Mar 19

Venue: Martin Downs Golf Club

Score: 78-78--156

Result: T19

Medalist Tour - Crane Watch

Venue: Crane Watch At Evergreen

Date: Apr 29 - Apr 30

Score: 75

Result: T8

Medalist Tour - Wellington

Venue: National Wellington National Golf

Date: May 6 - May 7

Score: -75--158

Result: 15

South Florida Jr. PGA Championship

Venue: Stonebridge CC

Date: Jun 19 - Jun 20

Score: 75-81--156

Result: T33

39th Nicklaus Junior Championship

Venue: Jonathan's Landing- Medal

Date: Jun 22 - Jun 23

Score: 79-75--154

Result: T20

The SFPGA Jr Cup

Venue: Old Palm GC

Date: Aug 2 - Aug 4

Score: 68-75-76--219

Result: 10

SFPGA Labor Day Classic

Venue: PGA National - Champion

Date: Sep 2 - Sep 4

Score: 80-70-82--232

Result: T35

SFPGA Tour Championship

Venue: The Park West Palm

Date: Dec 2 - Dec 3

Score: 69-73--142

Result: T5

Miles Russell, the youngest junior Players Championship winner, will also compete at the pre-qualifier event on Thursday along with Cameron Kuchar, Luis Gagne and Sunny Kim.