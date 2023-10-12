WATCH: Coyote spotted in-between the Shriners Children's Open Day 1 play

The Shriners Children's Open didn't have to wait long for a funny story. In this case, it had nothing to do with the players or anyone else at TPC Summerlin. It was an animal that was present around the course.

A coyote broke into TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the middle of the first round of the Shriners Children's Open on Thursday. The incident was captured on television and shared by the PGA Tour on its social networks.

In the video, the coyote can be seen crossing one of the course's greens at a time when several balls were in it as the hole was being played. Fortunately, the animal did not touch any of the balls and quickly left the area.

What happened at the Shriners Children's Open is not uncommon; in fact, it is quite common to see wild animals at the PGA Tour and other tournaments. For example, several alligators were spotted at last week's Sanderson Farms Championship.

Coyotes are extremely common in Nevada. The Las Vegas Review-Journal states that hundreds of sightings are reported each year, even in residential areas.

This was published in April 2023:

"The agency [Nevada Department of Wildlife] reported 260 coyote sightings in 2020, 341 coyote sightings in 2021 and 316 coyote sightings in 2022 in the southern half of the state. It’s not uncommon to see a coyote in a neighborhood or even near more urban areas of the Las Vegas Valley. In late February, for instance, a coyote was spotted trotting on the campus of UNLV."

What happened in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open?

So far, nearly half of the Shriners Children's Open field has started the first round, but no players have finished. J.T. Poston temporarily leads the leaderboard with a score of -4.

Lexi Thompson (Image via Getty).

Poston himself was responsible for one of the most spectacular plays of the day when he eagled the 15th hole (6th). It was a 307-yard par 4 hole. Poston hit a 304-yard drive straight to the green, which was 10 feet, 10 inches short of the hole. He then made a clean putt.

Another interesting play was Akshay Bhatia's 45-foot putt on hole 3 (12th) to save par. Si Woo Kim, meanwhile, made a 32-foot putt on hole 1 (9th) and another 22-foot putt on hole 3 (11th), both for birdie.

Kim himself almost made a third putt for birdie, this one of 39 feet and 10 inches, on the 2nd hole (10th), but the ball was just an inch away from going in.

Among the players yet to begin their day are defending champion Tom Kim and the top 50 players in the world and FedEx Cup rankings, Tom Hoge and Emiliano Grillo. Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson is also yet to start her round.