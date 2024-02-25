WATCH: Cristobal Del Solar misses a hole-in-one by meagre centimeters at Mexico Open

On Sunday, February 25, Cristobal Del Solar wrapped up his campaign at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta with an impressive score of 5 under par. During the final round, the Chilean came incredibly close to scoring a hole-in-one, missing by mere centimeters.

The play occurred on the 185-yard par 3 5th hole and was broadcast live on the television. The video was posted by the PGA Tour on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where it has already garnered more than 116,000 views.

Cristobal Del Solar went directly for the green with an iron stroke, looking for a shot with a lot of height and rotation. His execution was of such quality that the ball landed less than 10 feet from the flag and seemed to be rolling directly into the hole.

However, it was deflected at the last moment and stopped less than two centimeters from the edge of the cup. Finally, Cristobal Del Solar made his first birdie of the round and also the first of a streak of three in a row.

Del Solar made headlines in the golf world two weeks ago when he scored 57 in a round at the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship. With that, he set the record for the lowest score for a round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament.

The Chilean's 57 also matched the world record for a round of golf. The same score had previously been achieved by Ireland's David Carey at the 2019 Cervino Open of the Alps Tour.

How has Cristobal Del Solar fared at 2024 Mexico Open?

Cristobal Del Solar surprised the golf world once again when he played his first 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta round with a score of 65. His performance of seven birdies and one bogey placed him temporarily at the top of the leaderboard.

However, he did not fare so well during the rest of the tournament. His second round was a 73 (2 over), with three birdies and five bogeys, which was enough to make his first cut in a PGA Tour tournament.

Del Solar made four birdies and three bogeys during the moving day (1 under), while he closed the tournament with five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey (even par).

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta was the second PGA Tour tournament of Del Solar's career. He made his debut a year earlier at the same tournament when he missed the cut.

Del Solar's career includes 95 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada, with 65 cuts made, 19 top 10s and four victories as best results.

He previously played collegiate golf in the United States for Florida State University.