Watch: Crowd boos at Jay Monahan during the Tour Championship trophy presentation at the East Lake in Atlanta

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan finally returned to work after taking a leave to deal with health issues. On Sunday night, he carried the Tour Championship trophy and was booed by the spectators on his way to the podium.

Monahan spoke with CBS announcer Amanda Renner on the PGA Tour's season-long FedEx Cup competition, tournament winner Viktor Hovland, and other topics. However, the audience was jeering him as he spoke.

"The crowd in Atlanta greets Jay Monahan with boos on 18 green at the trophy presentation …"

Fans criticized Jay Monahan for signing a contract with LIV Golf earlier in June 2023. He was against the Saudi Circuit and even banned the players who defected from the Tour to compete in the LIV Golf.

However, Monahan opted to join LIV because the Tour was facing difficulties fighting against the series, which is backed financially by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Fans in the comments section of the NUCLR Golf's post also chastised Monahan. One fan wrote:

"He's a traitor to the players of the PGA he stabbed each and everyone of them in the back he needs to be fired."

"He deserves it. What a coward," another one commented.

"Are they booing Jay or that f**king awful jacket, or both," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"Tour in a position to control our future "- Jay Monahan opens up about the PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf

Even though Jay Monahan endured horrendous abuse for agreeing to a contract with LIV Golf, he still thinks the combination will be beneficial.

In a pre-tournament press conference of the 2023 Tour Championship, Monahan discussed the agreement. According to The Guardian, he said:

"We have put an end to the divisive and distracting litigation, we have safeguards that are in place to put the PGA Tour in a position to control our future and, as I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans. I see it and I’m certain of it. I don’t have any reason to think that we won’t be successful.”

Monahan went on to say that the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour are spending time to work on the framework. Adding to his statement, the commissioner said:

"If you saw the amount of conversation and the time that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF are spending working forward from a framework to a definitive, I think would you see the sincerity of the efforts there. There’s an intensity and there’s an urgency and there’s a lot of work, good work, that’s being done.”

It is important to note that the US Justice Department and the US Senate are still looking into the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger.