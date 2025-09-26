Watch: Donald Trump draws USA chants from the Bethpage crowd as he arrives at the Ryder Cup

Donald Trump's passion for golf is well known around the world, and he recently showed this passion once again by making a surprise appearance on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. The President flew to Bethpage Black Golf Club with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who also happens to be an amateur golfer. The crowd at the event surged when the President arrived, with USA chants breaking out.It was planned way earlier that President Trump would attend the 2025 Ryder Cup, and he would arrive in New York after the morning session foursomes on the opening day. This is a short appearance by him to motivate Team USA to give it their all and reclaim the Ryder Cup trophy, which Team Europe currently has due to their massive triumph at Rome in 2023.NUCLR Golf has posted a video of Donald Trump entering Bethpage Black and the crowd erupting with USA chants. In the video, Kai Trump can also be seen pumping up the crowd to increase their enthusiasm. The caption of this X post said,&quot;🚨🏆🇺🇸 #WATCH — The Bethpage crowd erupts into &quot;USA&quot; chants as President Trump and his granddaughter Kai Trump arrive at the Ryder Cup. #GOUSA&quot;After the morning sessions of the first day, Team USA has fallen behind with a total score of 1-3. From here, Team Europe needs 14 more points to retain the championship, while Team USA will need 14.5 to reclaim it. Now that President Trump has visited the course, speculations have been that this may inspire Team USA even more to make a comeback during the afternoon's Four Ball faceoff.Even Bryson DeChambeau predicted that Trump's visit would make the crowd give Team USA the much-needed energy.Bryson DeChambeau believes Donald Trump may be a &quot;great force&quot; for Team USARyder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: GettyBryson DeChambeau talked about Donald Trump's appearance on the first day of the 45th Ryder Cup in a recent interview. DeChambeau claimed in the interview that President Trump's visit to Bethpage Black will attract a large number of supporters to cheer for Team USA, which will ultimately benefit them greatly. The golfer explained:&quot;I think he'll be a great force for us to get a lot of people on our side. I think it will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everybody reacts. It's going to be an electric environment.&quot;According to NUCLR Golf, interestingly, President Donald Trump is wearing his golf shoes on his trip to New York. The reports from CBS Now have also revealed that this trip to New York will be a bit short for Trump, as his schedule may be a little tight. The sources also indicate that President Trump will return to the White House by the afternoon on the same day.