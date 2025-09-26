  • home icon
  • Watch: President Donald Trump boards Marine One and is on way to Bethpage with a special guest

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Sep 26, 2025 15:37 GMT
President Trump Departs Washington For The Ryder Cup In New York - Source: Getty
President Donald Trump is all set to motivate Team USA on the first day of the 45th Ryder Cup. The tournament is being held at Bethpage Black Golf Club, and a video of Trump boarding the Marine One helicopter with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, to attend the event in New York has surfaced on the internet.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is taking place in Long Island, and according to sources, President Trump is scheduled to appear on the course at 11 a.m. for Team USA in this important tournament. The Ryder Cup is held once every two years alternately between the United States and Europe; interestingly, this is the first time the Bethpage Black Golf Club is hosting this tournament.

A total of 11,000 fans are anticipated to attend the tournament, and Donald Trump will make a brief appearance under strict protection. According to CBS News, the president of the United States will return to the White House by the afternoon of the same day.

NUCLR Golf also shared a video of Trump boarding Marine One on X. In the post, it was also mentioned that President Trump was wearing his golf shoes during his visit to New York. The X post stated:

"🚨🏆🇺🇸 JUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai just boarded Marine One and are on route to Bethpage for the Ryder Cup. The president is wearing his golf shoes 👟"
Currently, Team Europe is holding the Ryder Cup trophy, which they captured during the 2023 edition of the event in Rome. Team USA will be hoping to win the trophy once more, as Scottie Scheffler is also pumped up about President Trump's visit.

Scottie Scheffler discusses why Donald Trump's visit to Bethpage Black is so essential

Scottie Scheffler is anticipated as the on-course leader for Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. The golfer will play a crucial part for his team, and in an interview, he recently stated that there has been a lot going on in the United States, so this tournament is quite important to them.

Scheffler also highlighted that, given all that has been going on, President Trump's appearance to motivate the squad on the first day of the Ryder Cup is extremely beneficial to them. According to The Athletic, the World No. 1 explained:

"It's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us."

In the same interview with The Athletic, Scheffler said that Donald Trump called him following his tournament wins.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Luke Koshi
