Watch: President Donald Trump boards Marine One and is on way to Bethpage with a special guest

President Donald Trump is all set to motivate Team USA on the first day of the 45th Ryder Cup. The tournament is being held at Bethpage Black Golf Club, and a video of Trump boarding the Marine One helicopter with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, to attend the event in New York has surfaced on the internet.The 2025 Ryder Cup is taking place in Long Island, and according to sources, President Trump is scheduled to appear on the course at 11 a.m. for Team USA in this important tournament. The Ryder Cup is held once every two years alternately between the United States and Europe; interestingly, this is the first time the Bethpage Black Golf Club is hosting this tournament.A total of 11,000 fans are anticipated to attend the tournament, and Donald Trump will make a brief appearance under strict protection. According to CBS News, the president of the United States will return to the White House by the afternoon of the same day.NUCLR Golf also shared a video of Trump boarding Marine One on X. In the post, it was also mentioned that President Trump was wearing his golf shoes during his visit to New York. The X post stated: &quot;🚨🏆🇺🇸 JUST IN: U.S. President Donald Trump and granddaughter Kai just boarded Marine One and are on route to Bethpage for the Ryder Cup. The president is wearing his golf shoes 👟&quot;Currently, Team Europe is holding the Ryder Cup trophy, which they captured during the 2023 edition of the event in Rome. Team USA will be hoping to win the trophy once more, as Scottie Scheffler is also pumped up about President Trump's visit.Scottie Scheffler discusses why Donald Trump's visit to Bethpage Black is so essentialPGA: Ryder Cup - First Day - Source: ImagnScottie Scheffler is anticipated as the on-course leader for Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. The golfer will play a crucial part for his team, and in an interview, he recently stated that there has been a lot going on in the United States, so this tournament is quite important to them.Scheffler also highlighted that, given all that has been going on, President Trump's appearance to motivate the squad on the first day of the Ryder Cup is extremely beneficial to them. According to The Athletic, the World No. 1 explained: &quot;It's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us.&quot;In the same interview with The Athletic, Scheffler said that Donald Trump called him following his tournament wins.