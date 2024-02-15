Watch: Dustin Johnson gifts his wedges to fans in parking lot at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas

Dustin Johnson gifted his wedges to fans following his victory at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas. The second event of the Saudi Arabian circuit concluded last week, where Johnson emerged victorious.

Dustin Johnson's team, 4Aces, shared a video of the American golfer where he can be seen putting his clubs in his car to leave the venue. A group of people, who were walking by in the parking lot, saw the golfer and congratulated him on his incredible win. Johnson surprised the fans by giving them his wedges and accepted their request for a quick photo with him.

4Aces shared a video on its X ( formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Talk about right place, right time."

Expand Tweet

Johnson registered a one-stroke victory over Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein to win the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas. He scored -3 in the first round, followed by scores of -8 and -1, respectively, in the final two rounds to settle for a total of 12-under.

Johnson's victory earned him $4 million from the purse of $20 million. Speaking about his win, the 39-year-old golfer said (via City CM):

"It’s a great win. I knew it was going to be tough with the conditions. It was a day, I got off to a little bit of a rocky start. I was hitting really good shots, they were just ending up in poor spots. I was hitting the shots I wanted to, I just was not playing the wind right.”

The next LIV Golf event will take place in Jeddah from March 1 to 3 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

What's in Dustin Johnson's bag?

Dustin Johnson's bag is filled with TaylorMade equipment. He plays with TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus 10.5° with a Fujikura Speeder 661 X prototype, while his 3-wood is of TaylorMade Stealth 2. He plays with a TaylorMade Stealth 21° 7-wood. His iron and wedges are also from TaylorMade.

Here is a list of Dustin Johnson's golf equipment (as per Golf Span):

Driver

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus 10.5°with Fujikura Speeder 661 X prototype

3 Wood

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 16.5° with LA Golf Prototype

7 Wood

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 21° LA Golf

Hybrid

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth Rescue 22° with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 105 6.5

Iron

Specification: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto 54° True Temper X100

Wedge

Specification: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52° & 60° KBS Hi-Rev 120 S Black

Putter

Specification: TaylorMade Spider Itsy Bitsy Tour Limited Black LA Golf

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58 R

Ball

Specification: TaylorMade TP5X