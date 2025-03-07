WATCH: Fan can't believe Bryson DeChambeau filming a YouTube video right next to his house

A golf fan was shocked to see Bryson DeChambeau filming a YouTube video right behind his house at Hackberry Creek Country Club in Irving, Texas. DeChambeau was filming trying to break the course record at Hackberry when the fan spotted him from his backyard.

The fan shouted from his backyard to grab DeChambeau's attention. The ace golfer responded by thanking the fan, who said:

"Bryson, I'm literally watching you and Phil break 50. I was literally upstairs watching it."

The fan continued:

"I started it on the plane yesterday and I was finishing it. This little girl got the flu. She's three, she's got the flu.. I was like it's nice, you want to come outside for a little bit, while it's still warm? And Bryson DeChambeau shows up! Let's go!"

The fan then asked Bryson DeChambeau how he was playing and if he was trying to break the course record for his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau responded that this was what he was doing, and one of his team members told the fan that he was on pace to break the course record.

Bryson DeChambeau ties the course record in the video

DeChambeau celebrates winning the 2024 U.S. Open (via Getty)

The two-time U.S. Open champion set out to break the course record of 63 at Hackberry Country Club, a task he had not succeeded in his recent attempts at other country clubs across the country.

At the beginning of his YouTube video, which had already over 790,000 views, DeChambeau showed his recent attempts at breaking course records, having failed at two courses and tied at one.

Bryson DeChambeau failed to break the course record of 63 at Coyote Ridge Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, shooting a 65. He also tried to break the course record of 62 at Delray Beach Golf Club in Florida, but failed, shooting a 66. He managed to tie the course record of 66 at Trump Bedminster.

The course record at Hackberry Country Club is 63 and in the video, DeChambeau fired a nine-under-par 63, carding nine birdies and no bogeys.

At the end of the video, Bryson DeChambeau seemed frustrated that he did not break the record, feeling that he had plenty of opportunities to make more birdies and shoot below a 63.

"I semi-accomplished a course record here," he said. "That's a nine-under dude. Gosh, that's 63 and I had so many chances out there. I hit some great shots," he said.

"Wow, nine birdies, no bogeys, course record," he sadded.

DeChambeau's YouTube account has more than 1.7 million subscribers, making him one of the most popular golf content creators on social media.

