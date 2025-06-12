WATCH: Frustrated Scottie Scheffler smashes club during US Open 2025

The 2025 US Open is underway at Oakmont Country Club, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is in the field. In a recently surfaced video, he was spotted taking out his frustration on a club.

Ad

This year alone, Scheffler has claimed three titles on the PGA Tour. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a 31-under 253 score, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up. Following that, he won the PGA Championship and successfully defended his title at the Memorial Tournament. Should he claim the 2025 US Open title, it will mark his first US Open victory and fourth major championship title.

During the course of the tournament, NUCLR Golf released a video on X with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Scottie club SMASH 💥 🫨”

In the video, the Ridgewood-born golfer angrily used his club to smash the greens, clearly frustrated at his performance.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the tournament is still on, Scottie Scheffler has completed his round. He struggled on the front nine and shot four bogeys and two birdies.

On the back nine, he shot two bogeys and a birdie to card 3-over 73 at the end of his round. He is currently sitting at T55 on the leaderboard at the time of writing this article.

Notably, last year, Scheffler competed in the US Open but was no match for Pinehurst Resort’s Course No. 2. He scored 8-over 288 in the tournament and finished at T41, which was his worst result of the year.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler is scheduled to tee off at 12:40 p.m. local time for his second round of the 2025 US Open. He is grouped with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

Scottie Scheffler speaks on how he manages mental fatigue when facing difficult courses like Oakmont

In a press conference ahead of the US Open’s first round, Scottie Scheffler spoke to the media about how he manages to keep a level head when facing tougher golf courses. He admitted that after the PGA Championship, he felt like he “got hit by a bus” because there were so many emotions running through him.

Ad

The World No. 1 golfer then revealed that he has learned to prioritize rest when playing difficult courses. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“So I’ve learned over the course of my career to focus a little bit more on the rest side of things, especially when I get home. Early in my career, I’ve always been the guy that I think works the hardest, and if something is not the way that I feel like it should be, I’m going to go out there and figure it out, and that’s just kind of how I’ve always approached things.”

Scottie Scheffler further spoke on being a father and a professional golfer. He stated that balancing fatherhood with his career has given him a newfound appreciation for his parents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More