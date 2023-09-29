Watch: Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic cheer on Team Europe from fans' stand at Ryder Cup

Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic were recently spotted at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome in the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup, cheering and supporting Team Europe.

Interestingly, both of them were part of Colin Montgomerie's team in the All-Stars match that was held on Wednesday ahead of the prestigious biennial event. They both helped their team lift the trophy after defeating Corey Pavin's team.

Ryder Cup's X/Twitter handle shared a video on Friday (September 29) in which football star Gareth Bale and tennis titan Novak Djokovic were seen supporting Luke Donald's men on Friday against Zach Johnson's United States team.

Watch the video clip here:

Expand Tweet

What did Gareth Bale and Novak Djokovic say after winning the Ryder Cup All-Star match?

Football legend Bale teamed up with captain Colin Montgomerie against their counterpart captain Corey Pavin and former football player Andriy Shevchenko. They registered a stunning victory with a margin of 2-1.

Meanwhile, tennis titan Novak Djokovic teamed up with G4D Tour player Kirk Popert against the team of Formula One Carlos Sainz and Italian G4D Tour golfer Tommaso Perrino. They, too, secured a victory by a margin of 3-1.

The Ryder Cup All-Star match was won by Colin Montgomerie's team and after the victory, Gareth Bale shared a post on Instagram. He wrote in the caption:

"Privileged to play in the All Star match today at @therydercup. Incredible people, special day and a new trophy for the collection! #TeamMonty #RyderCup"

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam title winner, was overwhelmed to play golf in a fully packed arena. His 260-yard shot on the fourth hole was a major highlight of the All-Star match. Speaking of that, the tennis ace was quoted as saying by Eurosport:

"This is sporting greatness. I was going to play safe but the crowd made me do it. It was one of the best shots I've ever hit. I've never played golf in front of this many people, so considering my level I think I've played quite well."

Exploring the results of matches concluded so far in 2023 Ryder Cup

The 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event has commenced at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. As of writing this article, all the morning foursome matches have been successfully concluded.

Team Europe showcased a sheer dominance at their home venue, defeating the visitors in all four foursome matches.

Below are the results of the first four foursome matches on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

More details of the 2023 Ryder Cup will be updated as the tournament progresses.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis