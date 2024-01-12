WATCH: Gary Woodland returns at the Sony Open

The first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii marked Gary Woodland's return to the course after undergoing brain surgery. He has been away from competition since August 2023.

Woodland's return received a great deal of coverage. The PGA Tour posted on its social networks a video showing scenes of the player's warm-up, as well as his first tee shot of the day.

Expand Tweet

In the video, Gary Woodland can be seen being welcomed back by several of his colleagues, including Tyrrell Hatton. Woodland looks happy to be present at the Waialae Country Club but at the same time, he seems a little nervous.

The 2019 US Open champion executed a good driver swing on the first tee. The execution of the shot was of great quality, as it hit the fairway and reached 294 yards.

The 39-year-old underwent brain surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a brain tumor. At the end of the procedure, it was reported that most of the lesion had been successfully removed.

According to Gary Woodland himself, he had been experiencing symptoms since early 2023 and had been treating them with medication. Although the medical team was unable to completely remove the injury, Woodland's recovery has been successful, so much so that in less than four months after surgery, he is playing at the highest level.

A look at Gary Woodland's first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Gary Woodland had a good start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, considering the circumstances he was in recently. His score was 1-over, with three bogeys and two birdies.

Woodland looked better as the day progressed, as his three bogeys came on the first nine holes. He came back with two birdies and seven pars.

The success of Woodland's comeback to the courses was evident in that he looked strong. He had the longest drive of 363 yards and an average driving distance of 294.9 yards.

He was less accurate with the putter, needing 32 putts to complete the first 18 holes. In fact, putting was his biggest challenge during the round, as he missed five birdie putts inside 15 feet.

Woodland is in his 16th season as a professional and 14th on the PGA Tour. His career includes four victories at the highest level, including the 2019 U.S. Open.

His start this weekend in Hawaii is the 341st of his PGA Tour career. To date, Woodland has made 251 cuts with 54 Top 10s, including 10 second-place finishes and 19 Top 5s.

This is his ninth start at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he has had several significant performances, though he has never won. Between 2015 and 2018, he finished in the Top 15, with a T3 in 2015 as his best career result in this event.