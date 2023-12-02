Watch: Jason Day hits an incredible chip shot from the sand at Hero World Challenge

Jason Day is having a sensational time at the Albany Golf Club in the ongoing Hero World Challenge. He is placed in tied third spot on the leaderboard and is yet to play the final four holes of the third round on Saturday, December 2.

PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Day was seen hitting an incredible chip shot off a bunker. He got the ball out and it slowly drove inside the hole.

Watch the video here:

The blistering bunker shot came on the 2nd hole of the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He followed it with three consecutive par strokes and then two consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

In the third round of the Hero World Challenge, Jason Day is yet to hit a bogey shot. He has hit six birdies so far and is advancing for a solid finish on Saturday.

How has Jason Day performed in the 2022-23 season before the Hero World Challenge?

The 36-year-old Australian golfer played in 24 tournaments in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour before the Tiger Woods hosted Hero World Challenge. He could not make it inside the cutline in six starts. He has recorded eight top 10 finishes, which include a win and a runner-up finish.

His first top 10 finish came at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open. Jason Day ended up tied for eighth rank on the leaderboard. Later on, he ended up tied for seventh at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

His only victory this season came after he won the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. He has also recorded a tied runner-up finish at the 2023 Open Championship.

Below are the earnings and leaderboard standings of Jason Day in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour:

Fortinet Championship - Missed the Cut

Shriners Children's Open - T8 ($242,000)

THE CJ CUP - T11 ($252,000)

World Wide Technology Championship - T21 ($82,683)

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T16 ($123,900)

The RSM Classic - Missed the Cut

QBE Shootout - T10 ($93,750)

The American Express - T18 ($110,000)

Farmers Insurance Open - T7 ($282,750)

WM Phoenix Open - 5 ($820,000)

The Genesis Invitational - T9 ($545,000)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T10 ($485,000)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T19 ($275,000)

Masters Tournament - T39 ($79,200)

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

AT&T Byron Nelson - 1 ($1,710,000)

PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

The Memorial Tournament - Missed the Cut

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - T45 ($61,200)

The Open Championship - T2 ($1,084,625)

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T52 ($46,400)

BMW Championship - T45 ($78,000)

TOUR Championship - 28 ($520,000)

Jason Day earned $6,922,758 as official on-course money in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour before the Hero World Challenge.