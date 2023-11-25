Watch: Jason Scrivener misses a hole-in-one by an inch at the party hole at the Australian PGA Championship

Jason Scrivener thrilled the audience at the party hole of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship with a near-ace shot. He took an incredible shot and the ball almost landed in the hole during the third round of the tournament. But unfortunately, he missed the perfect ace by just a few inches. The ball landed on the lip of the hole.

DP World Tour shared a video of the golfer hitting a shot on its X account with a caption saying:

"We could only imagine the scene if this went in...🥳Jason Scrivener comes a roll away from an ace at the party hole."

Following the three rounds of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, Jason Scrivener dropped 23 positions to settle in a tie for 53rd place. He finished with a score of under two in a tie with Simon Hawkes, Daniel Hillier, Robert MacIntyre, Aaron Wilkin, Laurie Canter, Haydn Barron and James Marchesani.

During the opening round, Scrivener opened the score with a birdie on the first hole. On the third hole, he added another birdie. He added another birdie on the third hole followed by a bogey on the fourth hole and then a birdie on the fifth hole. He carded five birdies and three bogeys to settle for a score of two under 69.

During the second round of the competition, Scrivener made bogeys on the first, and fifth holes. With four birdies and three bogeys, he finished with a score of under one.

However, Jason Scrivener had trouble with his game in the tournament's third round. He began by making consecutive bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes before making a birdie on the sixth. He finished one over par with three birdies and four bogeys.

With a score of under 15, Min Woo Lee was first on the tournament scoreboard. He hasn't yet begun the third round.

Jason Scrivener's performance in 2023

Jason Scrivener, who plays at the DP World Tour events, had an amazing season. Playing in the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the beginning of the year, he tied for eighth place. He missed the cut at the Thailand Classic and DS Automobile Italian Open. However, he finished T59 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

When Scrivener last competed, he shot four rounds of 71-74-76-69 to finish two over par at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, placing T39.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Jason Scrivener played in 2023:

Nedbank Golf Challenge: T39

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: T9

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: T59

acciona Open de España presented by Madrid: T20

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: W/D

BMW PGA Championship: T25

Horizon Irish Open: T54

Omega European Masters: T36

D+D Real Czech Masters: DISQ

Barracuda Championship: T28

Barbasol Championship: T40

Made in HimmerLand: T82

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo: T80

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: 40

Porsche European Open: W/D

Soudal Open: Missed the Cut

DS Automobiles Italian Open: Missed the cut

Thailand Classic: Missed the cut

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T59

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T7

Scrivener started his professional journey in 2013 and has won one tournament at the PGA Tour of Australasia in his career so far.