Where is 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship taking place? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is the ongoing fixture of the PGA Tour of Australasia. It commenced on November 22 and will be played until November 26. It is being held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
A total of 156 players are in the field of the Australian PGA's home tournament. Players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf are up against each other for the $2,000,000 prize purse.
The Royal Queensland Golf Club is hosting the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship for the third consecutive time this year. It is situated near the Brisbane River and is just a 10-minute drive away from the Brisbane CBD.
The golf club was established back in 1920 and was initially known as Queensland Golf Club. It was first designed by the former Australian Open champion Carnegie Clark. Mike Clayton designed the new Royal Queensland Golf Club and the championship course was built in 2007.
It has also hosted the Australian Open three times in 1947, 1966, and 1973. It has hosted the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship five times so far in 2000, 2001, 2022 (twice), and 2023.
Exploring the previous winners of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
The PGA Tour of Australasia's event was started back in 1929. Till now it has hosted 86 editions of the tournament.
The inaugural edition of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship was won by Rufus Stewart after he defeated Ernie Bissett in 1929.
Kel Nagle is the most successful player in the tournament. He has won the tournament six times in his career. He is followed by Bill Dunk, who won the tournament five times.
Below are the winners of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship since 2010:
- 2022 - Cameron Smith
- 2022 - Jediah Morgan
- 2019 - Adam Scott
- 2018 - Cameron Smith
- 2017 - Cameron Smith
- 2016 - Harold Varner III
- 2015 - Nathan Holman
- 2014 - Greg Chalmers
- 2013 - Adam Scott
- 2012 - Daniel Popovic
- 2011 - Greg Chalmers
- 2010 - Peter Senior.
A look into the roster of 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
As mentioned earlier, 156 players are in the field of the PGA Tour of Australasia's event.
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith is the defending champion and the highest-ranked golfer (18) in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
World no. 45 Min Woo Lee, who recently won the 2023 SJM Macao Open, is also a top player to look out for this weekend at the Royal Queensland Golf Club.
Two-time champion Adam Scott and four-time DP World Tour title winner Adrian Meronk are other notable names in the field.
Below are the players participating in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship:
- Derek Ackerman
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- John Axelsen
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Austin Bautista
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Adam Bland
- Gregory Bourdy
- Pietro Bovari
- Sam Brazel
- Darcy Brereton
- Steven Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Andrew Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Jak Carter
- John Catlin
- Anthony Choat
- Brett Coletta
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- James Conran
- Chris Crabtree
- Sean Crocker
- Harrison Crowe
- Cameron Davis
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Matthew Docking
- Andrew Dodt
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Ben Ferguson
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Grant Forrest
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Zinyo Garcia
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Josh Geary
- James Gibellini
- Rhein Gibson
- Joshua Greer
- Matthew Griffin
- Jeffrey Guan
- Jordan Gumberg
- Marc Hammer
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Scott Hend
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Hayden Hopewell
- Tom Power Horan
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Denzel Ieremia
- Cameron John
- Sam Jones
- Philipp Katich
- Andrew Kelly
- Frank Kennedy
- TJ King
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Douglas Klein
- Kazuma Kobori
- Andre Lautee
- Deyen Lawson
- Min Woo Lee
- Chang Gi Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Alexander Levy
- Peter Lonard
- Curtis Luck
- John Lyras
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jay Mackenzie
- Haraldur Magnus
- Richard Mansell
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade McBride
- Richard McEvoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Connor McKinney
- Matt McLean
- Jake McLeod
- James Mee
- Adrian Meronk
- Kyle Michel
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kerry Mountcastle
- Jack Munro
- Jack Murdoch
- Zach Murray
- Joel Moscatel Nachsh
- Lukas Nemecz
- Joaquin Niemann
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Wade Ormsby
- Rod Pampling
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aaron Pike
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Pierre Pineau
- Mark Power
- Conor Purcell
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Brett Rumford
- Matias Sanchez
- Levi Sclater
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Rhys Thomas
- Jack Thompson
- Lincoln Tighe
- Lars van Meijel
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Nick Voke
- Toby Walker
- Justin Warren
- Brady Watt
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools-Cobb
- Sung Jin Yeo
- Josh Younger
- Jordan Zunic.
Other details of the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be updated soon.