Where is 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship taking place? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is the ongoing fixture of the PGA Tour of Australasia. It commenced on November 22 and will be played until November 26. It is being held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

A total of 156 players are in the field of the Australian PGA's home tournament. Players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf are up against each other for the $2,000,000 prize purse.

The Royal Queensland Golf Club is hosting the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship for the third consecutive time this year. It is situated near the Brisbane River and is just a 10-minute drive away from the Brisbane CBD.

The golf club was established back in 1920 and was initially known as Queensland Golf Club. It was first designed by the former Australian Open champion Carnegie Clark. Mike Clayton designed the new Royal Queensland Golf Club and the championship course was built in 2007.

It has also hosted the Australian Open three times in 1947, 1966, and 1973. It has hosted the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship five times so far in 2000, 2001, 2022 (twice), and 2023.

Exploring the previous winners of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

The PGA Tour of Australasia's event was started back in 1929. Till now it has hosted 86 editions of the tournament.

The inaugural edition of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship was won by Rufus Stewart after he defeated Ernie Bissett in 1929.

Kel Nagle is the most successful player in the tournament. He has won the tournament six times in his career. He is followed by Bill Dunk, who won the tournament five times.

Below are the winners of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship since 2010:

2022 - Cameron Smith

2022 - Jediah Morgan

2019 - Adam Scott

2018 - Cameron Smith

2017 - Cameron Smith

2016 - Harold Varner III

2015 - Nathan Holman

2014 - Greg Chalmers

2013 - Adam Scott

2012 - Daniel Popovic

2011 - Greg Chalmers

2010 - Peter Senior.

A look into the roster of 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

As mentioned earlier, 156 players are in the field of the PGA Tour of Australasia's event.

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith is the defending champion and the highest-ranked golfer (18) in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

World no. 45 Min Woo Lee, who recently won the 2023 SJM Macao Open, is also a top player to look out for this weekend at the Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Two-time champion Adam Scott and four-time DP World Tour title winner Adrian Meronk are other notable names in the field.

Below are the players participating in the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship:

Derek Ackerman

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

John Axelsen

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Austin Bautista

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Adam Bland

Gregory Bourdy

Pietro Bovari

Sam Brazel

Darcy Brereton

Steven Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Andrew Campbell

Laurie Canter

Jak Carter

John Catlin

Anthony Choat

Brett Coletta

Nicolas Colsaerts

James Conran

Chris Crabtree

Sean Crocker

Harrison Crowe

Cameron Davis

Louis Dobbelaar

Matthew Docking

Andrew Dodt

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Ben Ferguson

Alex Fitzpatrick

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Grant Forrest

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Zinyo Garcia

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Josh Geary

James Gibellini

Rhein Gibson

Joshua Greer

Matthew Griffin

Jeffrey Guan

Jordan Gumberg

Marc Hammer

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Scott Hend

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Hayden Hopewell

Tom Power Horan

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Denzel Ieremia

Cameron John

Sam Jones

Philipp Katich

Andrew Kelly

Frank Kennedy

TJ King

Soren Kjeldsen

Douglas Klein

Kazuma Kobori

Andre Lautee

Deyen Lawson

Min Woo Lee

Chang Gi Lee

Marc Leishman

Alexander Levy

Peter Lonard

Curtis Luck

John Lyras

Robert MacIntyre

Jay Mackenzie

Haraldur Magnus

Richard Mansell

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade McBride

Richard McEvoy

Tom Mckibbin

Connor McKinney

Matt McLean

Jake McLeod

James Mee

Adrian Meronk

Kyle Michel

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kerry Mountcastle

Jack Munro

Jack Murdoch

Zach Murray

Joel Moscatel Nachsh

Lukas Nemecz

Joaquin Niemann

Geoff Ogilvy

Wade Ormsby

Rod Pampling

Dimitrios Papadatos

Eddie Pepperell

Aaron Pike

Terry Pilkadaris

Pierre Pineau

Mark Power

Conor Purcell

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Brett Rumford

Matias Sanchez

Levi Sclater

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Rhys Thomas

Jack Thompson

Lincoln Tighe

Lars van Meijel

Jhonattan Vegas

Nick Voke

Toby Walker

Justin Warren

Brady Watt

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools-Cobb

Sung Jin Yeo

Josh Younger

Jordan Zunic.

Other details of the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be updated soon.