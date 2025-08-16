Watch: JD Vance misses multiple putts while playing at Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland

Donald Trump's second-in-command, JD Vance was spotted playing golf at Trump Turnberry on Thursday afternoon. Now, a recent video has shown the American politician missing multiple putts in the Scottish golf venue.Vance is currently on a mission to explore the Cotswolds with his family. Amidst that, he was spotted swinging on the course at South Ayrshire, but his shots somehow ended up in disappointing locations across Donald Trump-owned golf venue.A clip from Daily Mail, posted on X (previously Twitter) by FactPost, showed the U.S. Vice President failing to make it to the pin. Watch the video on X here, where Vance could be seen playing in King Robert The Bruce Course of Turnberry.&quot;Vance misses multiple putts while golfing at Trump's course on his luxury Scotland vacation.&quot;Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland, the Trump Turnberry, is a grand attraction for golf fans, especially due to its rich history. Turnberry holds the privilege of hosting four British Open Championships, including the Duel In The Sun. However, the venue was left out of the Open Championship rota some time after Trump sat on the President's Chair.Vance's arrival in Scotland for holidaying came weeks after Donald Trump's five day visit to Scotland. The President of the United States visited Trump Turnberry and was also spotted at his new golf venue in Aberdeenshire.Although he is mostly known for being a businessman and a prominent figure in American politics, Vance had a passion for golf from an early age. He has also talked about the friends he made and how he got into golf in the beginning.When Donald Trump's second-in-command shared his history of playing golfLong before Vance was chosen as Trump's running mate in the election back in November, Vance had a special place for golf in his heart.In a mail shared with Golf Digest, JD Vance also shared how he got into the game at first. He said:&quot;I was the only person of my background I knew who played golf, though I was introduced to the game in part from a great uncle who had achieved some level of material success himself before picking the game up&quot;He also talked about the friendships he got due to playing the sport. According to Vance, he is still close to some of his friends.&quot;I'm still close with many of the friends I made on the golf team... I loved it, still do, even though I don't play as much as I'd like. I got to play very cheaply with my buddies, and that’s all I really wanted.”Even before he stepped into politics, Vance wrote a book titled 'Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis' in 2016. In that book, Donald Trump's second-in-command shared that he once tried his hand at the varsity golf team.