Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland plays host to a powerful American political figure

Donald Trump's Turnberry has been home to some of the grandest golf majors and spectacular tournaments over the years. Recently, the golf venue in South Ayrshire witnessed some swings from a significant figure in American politics.

Ad

On Thursday afternoon, JD Vance, Trump's second-in-command, was spotted playing golf at the King Robert the Bruce Course in Trump Turnberry. The U.S. Vice President had been busy with his holidays in the Cotswolds for some time now.

Amidst his time in Scotland, Vance played a round in Donald Trump's golf venue on his first day of his Scottish holiday stretch. His arrival to the venue was accompanied by heavy security in buggies. The entire venue was surrounded by US Secret Service personnel and military.

Ad

Trending

Vance's visit to Scotland comes weeks after Donald Trump's visit to the aforesaid country. Trump spent five days in Scotland. During that stretch, the President of the United States was spotted in South Ayrshire and also played golf at his latest venue in Aberdeenshire.

Turnberry is home to the 1977 Open Championship, which featured the historical "Duel In The Sun", where Tom Watson outshined Jack Nicklaus. Before Donald Trump acquired the golf venue and restored the Ailsa course, Turnberry hosted four British Opens.

Ad

Besides being a political figure, Vance's interest in golf and passion for the sport have been tied closely to his early years of life. Donald Trump's second-in-command even admitted publicly that he once tried his hand at golf and even ended up taking lessons for the sport.

Donald Trump's second-in-command shares his experience about golf in his best-selling memoir

On the 143rd page of his bestseller titled “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis", JD Vance stated that he played golf during his high school days:

Ad

"During my last year in high school, I tried out for the varsity golf team."

As quoted by Golf Digest, Donald Trump's second-in-command shared that he was the only one from his background who got into the sport:

"I was the only person of my background I knew who played golf, though I was introduced to the game in part from a great uncle..."

Ad

While talking about his early years of swinging clubs, Vance went back and remembered all the friendships he developed over time. According to Vance, he is still in touch with many (quoted by Golf Digest):

"I'm still close with many of the friends I made on the golf team... I loved it. Still do, even though I don't play as much as I'd like... I got to play very cheaply (or even for free, sometimes) with my buddies, and that’s all I really wanted..."

Vance used to take golf lessons at The Practice Center in Franklin, Ohio. After some years, he also took up the job of a cart boy at Shaker Run Golf Club, Ohio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More