Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland plays host to a powerful American political figure

Donald Trump's Turnberry has been home to some of the grandest golf majors and spectacular tournaments over the years. Recently, the golf venue in South Ayrshire witnessed some swings from a significant figure in American politics.
On Thursday afternoon, JD Vance, Trump's second-in-command, was spotted playing golf at the King Robert the Bruce Course in Trump Turnberry. The U.S. Vice President had been busy with his holidays in the Cotswolds for some time now.
Amidst his time in Scotland, Vance played a round in Donald Trump's golf venue on his first day of his Scottish holiday stretch. His arrival to the venue was accompanied by heavy security in buggies. The entire venue was surrounded by US Secret Service personnel and military.
Vance's visit to Scotland comes weeks after Donald Trump's visit to the aforesaid country. Trump spent five days in Scotland. During that stretch, the President of the United States was spotted in South Ayrshire and also played golf at his latest venue in Aberdeenshire.
Turnberry is home to the 1977 Open Championship, which featured the historical "Duel In The Sun", where Tom Watson outshined Jack Nicklaus. Before Donald Trump acquired the golf venue and restored the Ailsa course, Turnberry hosted four British Opens.
Besides being a political figure, Vance's interest in golf and passion for the sport have been tied closely to his early years of life. Donald Trump's second-in-command even admitted publicly that he once tried his hand at golf and even ended up taking lessons for the sport.
Donald Trump's second-in-command shares his experience about golf in his best-selling memoir
On the 143rd page of his bestseller titled “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis", JD Vance stated that he played golf during his high school days:
"During my last year in high school, I tried out for the varsity golf team."
As quoted by Golf Digest, Donald Trump's second-in-command shared that he was the only one from his background who got into the sport:
"I was the only person of my background I knew who played golf, though I was introduced to the game in part from a great uncle..."
While talking about his early years of swinging clubs, Vance went back and remembered all the friendships he developed over time. According to Vance, he is still in touch with many (quoted by Golf Digest):
"I'm still close with many of the friends I made on the golf team... I loved it. Still do, even though I don't play as much as I'd like... I got to play very cheaply (or even for free, sometimes) with my buddies, and that’s all I really wanted..."
Vance used to take golf lessons at The Practice Center in Franklin, Ohio. After some years, he also took up the job of a cart boy at Shaker Run Golf Club, Ohio.