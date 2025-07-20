“OWNERS, GET IT DONE!” - Donald Trump calls on Commanders to bring back Redskins name in fiery rant

President Donald Trump has directed the Washington Commanders to “immediately” revert to their previous 'Redskins' name in a fiery Truth Social post on Sunday. He wrote how many Native Americans want the old name to return.

Trump claimed that the change of name erases the Native American culture.

The President added that times have changed and the country now values passion and common sense. He ended his post by telling the team owners to make the change as soon as possible. He also called for the Cleveland Guardians to go back to being the 'Indians'.

Trump's Truth Social post read:

"The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. . . . . Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

The Washington NFL franchise retired the Redskins name in July 2020, following intense pressure from Native American organizations, civil rights advocates and corporate sponsors like FedEx, Nike and Pepsi. The term “Redskins” is widely recognized as a racial slur, with origins tied to colonial-era skin color classifications.

Native American groups had protested the name for decades, arguing it perpetuated harmful stereotypes and historical trauma.

The tipping point came after the George Floyd protests, when sponsors threatened to pull funding untill the name was changed. The team temporarily rebranded as the Washington Football Team before officially becoming the Washington Commanders in 2022.

Ex- Washington DL Jason Buck is in favor of changing back the team's name

Super Bowl champion Jason Buck says he’d “give anything” to meet with Donald Trump to help bring back the Redskins name for Washington’s NFL team.

In a July 19 interview with TMZ Sports, Buck, who is a Native American, said:

"It's like your grandma passed away, and your grandpa marries a new woman, and she comes in and takes all the pictures out of the house and puts hers up."

He added:

"It's like, you just lost your family. It was devastating to everybody."

Buck won Super Bowl XXVI with Washington in 1992 and still identifies with the team’s former name. He’s joined the Native American Guardians Association (NAGA), which argues the name was a symbol of pride, not a slur.

However, Josh Harris has made it crystal clear: the Washington Commanders are not going back to the Redskins name, no matter how loud the political noise gets.

Harris is focused on building a new legacy, including a $3.7B stadium project. He is invested in honoring the team’s history without reviving controversy.

