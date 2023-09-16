WATCH : Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay and Nick Dougherty emphasize ‘lag putting's’ importance on Marco Simone's Par 3s for the 2023 Ryder Cup

As the Ryder Cup approaches, fans are preparing to enjoy the event to the fullest. This includes a thorough study of both teams, their strengths and weaknesses. It also includes delving into all the details that can make or break a victory for one side or the other.

Such is the case with 'lag putting', to which well-known golf commentators Jim 'Bones' Mackay and Nick Dougherty have dedicated their latest analysis. They discussed how it might affect performance at the Ryder Cup.

Their opinions were shared in a video posted on Golf Channel's social media profiles, which has already garnered nearly 16,000 views in four hours.

Both experts agreed that lag putting is a key skill for success in the Ryder Cup. According to Mackay and Dougherty, that skill will be put to the test on holes 7 and 17 (both par 3) on the Marco Simone golf course.

Nick Dougherty said:

"The 7th and 17th holes at Marco Simone, both par 3s, boast notoriously difficult greens where lag putts will be tested to the absolute limit. On the 222-yard 7th, players successfully lag putted about 13% less often than the world average."

Jim 'Bones' Mackay added:

"The 206-yard 17th is even tougher. Players lag putted 26% less than the world average, while over 7% of players three putted this hole, more than any other hole on the course."

Nick Dougherty is a former English golfer who played professionally for 15 years. He is currently a pundit for Sky Sports Golf.

Jim 'Bones' Mackay is an experienced caddie who worked with Phil Mickelson for 25 years and has also worked with Justin Thomas. He also has a career as a golf commentator on the Golf Channel.

What is lag putting and why is it important in the Ryder Cup?

Lag putting is the ability to make putts from long distances with the intention of bringing the ball closer to the hole. It is designed to prevent the player from missing the putt and moving the ball too far away while trying to get it in the hole.

It is recommended to use a light grip on the putter to improve lag putting. Training should include sessions from 15, 20, 30, 40 and 50 feet, looking at the hole and not the ball while putting.

A player with good lag-putting skills tries to leave the ball within two or three feet of the hole. This can save valuable strokes that can make the difference on courses with difficult greens.

In the Ryder Cup, most matches are team matches, meaning they are decided by winning holes, regardless of whether or not par is achieved. In this type of scenario, the ability to save strokes with lag putting is essential.