Watch: Joaquin Niemann teeing off the back nine at Portrush ahead of the Open Championship 

Ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, Joaquin Niemann arrived at Royal Portrush this week. Recently, he was seen practising the back nine on the Dunluce Links before The Open begins on July 17, 2025. An Instagram reel of his practice session shows him teeing off from the final stretch all under the breezy Northern Ireland sky.

Precision Meets Heritage The Dunluce Links, a par-71 measuring 7,381 yards, returned to host The Open Championship after Shane Lowry’s memorable win in 2019. Niemann spent extra time practicing tees on holes like 14 and 17, both redesigned by Martin Ebert and known for their elevation changes and tight, deep bunkers.

On July 14, an Instagram post was shared from the official accounts of the Open, Torque GC, the Livgolf League, and Joaco Niemann. The caption of the post reads:

"Back 9 in Royal Portrush 🏌🏻

Holes 10-14 💪🏽

Joaquin Niemann has been in great form this season on the LIV Golf League. He didn’t have the best start in Riyadh, finishing tied for 33rd, but things quickly turned around after that. His first win came in Adelaide, and since then, he’s looked unstoppable.

He went on to win three more tournaments—in Singapore, Mexico City, and Virginia. As of now, Nieman is gearing up for a strong performance at the open championship. With that, let's look at the complete field of the 2025 Open Championship.

The Open Championship 2025 playing field explored

The 2025 Open Championship will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It marks the third time the event is being held at the historic venue and the first return since 2019. This year’s tournament will see top talent from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.

A total of 19 players from the Saudi-backed LIV circuit are set to tee it up, adding even more competition to the final major of the season. The field was finalized on Sunday, July 13, following the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, and Matti Schmid secured their spots based on their performances in the event. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim was added to the lineup as a replacement for Ernie Els, who withdrew due to injury.

Here's a look at the field of the 2025 Open Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Adam

Mikiya Akutsu

Byeong Hun An

John Axelsen

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

George Bloor

Keegan Bradley

Daniel Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Sebastian Cave

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Corey Conners

Martin Couvra

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nico Echavarria

Si Woo Kim

Harris English

Ethan Fang

OJ Farrell

Darren Fichardt

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Connor Graham

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Julien Guerrier

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Daniel Hillier

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Stephan Jaeger

Filip Jakubcik

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Ryggs Johnston

Frazer Jones

Matthew Jordan

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Takumi Kanaya

Riki Kawamoto

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Chris Kirk

Curtis Knipes

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Justin Leonard

Haotong Li

Oliver Lindell

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Robert MacIntyre

Matteo Manassero

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Dylan Naidoo

Bryan Newman

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Andrew Novak

Jacob Skov Olesen

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Ryan Peake

Taylor Pendrith

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Kristoffer Reitan

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Jesper Sandborg

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Young-han Song

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Justin Suh

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Richard Teder

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Daniel van Tonder

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Lee Westwood

Cameron Young

Daniel Young

Kevin Yu

Sampson Zheng

Chris Gotterup

Nicolai Hojgaard

Matti Schmid

