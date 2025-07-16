Watch: Joaquin Niemann teeing off the back nine at Portrush ahead of the Open Championship 

Ahead of the 153rd Open Championship, Joaquin Niemann arrived at Royal Portrush this week. Recently, he was seen practising the back nine on the Dunluce Links before The Open begins on July 17, 2025. An Instagram reel of his practice session shows him teeing off from the final stretch all under the breezy Northern Ireland sky.
Precision Meets Heritage The Dunluce Links, a par-71 measuring 7,381 yards, returned to host The Open Championship after Shane Lowry’s memorable win in 2019. Niemann spent extra time practicing tees on holes like 14 and 17, both redesigned by Martin Ebert and known for their elevation changes and tight, deep bunkers.
On July 14, an Instagram post was shared from the official accounts of the Open, Torque GC, the Livgolf League, and Joaco Niemann. The caption of the post reads:
"Back 9 in Royal Portrush 🏌🏻
Holes 10-14 💪🏽
#theopen"
Joaquin Niemann has been in great form this season on the LIV Golf League. He didn’t have the best start in Riyadh, finishing tied for 33rd, but things quickly turned around after that. His first win came in Adelaide, and since then, he’s looked unstoppable.
He went on to win three more tournaments—in Singapore, Mexico City, and Virginia. As of now, Nieman is gearing up for a strong performance at the open championship. With that, let's look at the complete field of the 2025 Open Championship.
The Open Championship 2025 playing field explored
The 2025 Open Championship will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. It marks the third time the event is being held at the historic venue and the first return since 2019. This year’s tournament will see top talent from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf.
A total of 19 players from the Saudi-backed LIV circuit are set to tee it up, adding even more competition to the final major of the season. The field was finalized on Sunday, July 13, following the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup, Nicolai Højgaard, and Matti Schmid secured their spots based on their performances in the event. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim was added to the lineup as a replacement for Ernie Els, who withdrew due to injury.
Here's a look at the field of the 2025 Open Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Cameron Adam
- Mikiya Akutsu
- Byeong Hun An
- John Axelsen
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- George Bloor
- Keegan Bradley
- Daniel Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Bud Cauley
- Sebastian Cave
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Darren Clarke
- Corey Conners
- Martin Couvra
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nico Echavarria
- Si Woo Kim
- Harris English
- Ethan Fang
- OJ Farrell
- Darren Fichardt
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Connor Graham
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Julien Guerrier
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Justin Hastings
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Daniel Hillier
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Stephan Jaeger
- Filip Jakubcik
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Ryggs Johnston
- Frazer Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Takumi Kanaya
- Riki Kawamoto
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Chris Kirk
- Curtis Knipes
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Justin Leonard
- Haotong Li
- Oliver Lindell
- Shane Lowry
- Curtis Luck
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matteo Manassero
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Dylan Naidoo
- Bryan Newman
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Andrew Novak
- Jacob Skov Olesen
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ryan Peake
- Taylor Pendrith
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Jesper Sandborg
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Young-han Song
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Suh
- Jesper Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Richard Teder
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Daniel van Tonder
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Lee Westwood
- Cameron Young
- Daniel Young
- Kevin Yu
- Sampson Zheng
- Chris Gotterup
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Matti Schmid