Watch: Joel Dahmen's caddie Geno Bonnalie catches a tee shot aimed at him at the Zozo Championship

Joel Dahmen and his caddie Geno Bonnalie appear to have fun in Japan while playing at the 2023 Zozo Championship. During a practice round on Thursday, October 19, Dahmen hit the ball, which his caddie caught with one hand.

Dahmen delivered a perfect shot from 50 metres, which landed safely into his caddie's hand. Geno shared a clip of their practice on Instagram with a caption saying:

"He may not be able to get a tee shot airborne, but the guy is dialed with his wedges..."

Joel Dahmen started his professional career in 2010. Initially, he started his career on the PGA Tour Canada from 2010 to 2013 and then played on Web.com. tour and won the Order of Merit.

He made cuts in 12 of the 25 events, including three of the top 10 finishes. He has won three professional events including one PGA Tour event and two other tournaments.

Joel Dahmen's performance at the 2023 Zozo Championship

Joel Dahmen started his game at the 2023 Zozo Championship on Thursday, October 19, and made two birdies on the front nine and one bogey on the ninth hole. He made two more birdies on the back nine to score 67.

He started the second round of the tournament and made three bogeys and one birdie and scored 72. He finished T17 position in a two-way tie with Callum Tarren with a score of under one.

Following the second round of the 2023 Zozo Championship, Beau Hossler topped the leaderboard of the tournament with a score of under 7. He finished one stroke ahead of Justin Suh followed by the third-place finish of Satoshi Kodaira.

Hossler played an impressive round of 65 to top the leaderboard on Friday. He made seven birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Speaking about his performance, Hossler said (via the PGA Tour):

“It (the wind) makes every shot significantly more difficult, from a 3-foot putt to a 260-yard shot into a green. It’s a significant challenge on every shot and you just try as much as you can to just focus.”

“No disrespect to Japan, but I’ll take a win anywhere. I’ve been playing well lately. It’s a difficult golf course in spots, but it’s a very gettable golf course in spots," he added..

Joel Dahmen will enter the third round six strokes behind the leader. Sahith Theegala settled in 19th place in a tie with Kensei Hirate, Ryo Hisatsune, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim and Justin Lower.

The 2023 Zozo Championship will have its finale on Sunday, October 22.