“No disrespect to Japan” - Zozo Championship leader Beau Hossler says he’ll ‘take a win anywhere’

Beau Hossler fired a round of five-under 65 on Friday, October 20 at the 2023 Zozo Championship and jumped in 16 positions to top the leaderboard. He registered a one-stroke lead over Justin Suh, who shot 66 in the second round.

Hossler is hoping to win his first PGA Tour event this week. His performance on Friday was excellent as he managed to overcome wind gusts that reached 60 Kph and topped the leaderboard. Speaking about his performance, Hossler said (via PGA Tour):

“It (the wind) makes every shot significantly more difficult, from a 3-foot putt to a 260-yard shot into a green. It’s a significant challenge on every shot and you just try as much as you can to just focus.”

“No disrespect to Japan, but I’ll take a win anywhere. I’ve been playing well lately. It’s a difficult golf course in spots, but it’s a very gettable golf course in spots," he added.

Cam Davis was quite pleased with Hossler's performance and delighted with his game. PGA Tour quoted him as saying:

"I wouldn’t have said 5-under was out there. I mean, you always expect someone to have a day where things go their way and obviously Beau has just played super great golf. Hats off to him.”

The 2023 Zozo Championship is underway at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan from October 19 and will have its finale on Sunday, October 22.

Beau Hossler's performance at the 2023 Zozo Championship

Hossler started his game at the 2023 Zozo Championship on Thursday, October 19. He started the game with a birdie on the second hole. But then made two back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes.

However, he quickly bounced back in the game and made a birdie on the ninth hole and carded another birdie on the eleventh and fourteenth holes to score two-under 68.

He started the second round with a birdie on the tenth hole and added two more birdies on the fourteenth and fifteenth holes. He made four birdies and two bogeys to score five-under 65 to top the leaderboard.

Justin Suh finished in second position followed by Satoshi Kodaira. Eric Cole settled in fourth place in a tie with Xander Schauffele, Yuki Inamori and Emiliano Grillo. The defending champion Keegan Bradley finished in eighth place with JJ Spaun, Cam Davis, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa and Ryo Ishikawa.

Beau Hossler started his professional journey in 2016 but is still trying for his first win. He had competed in a playoff at the Houston Open in 2018 but was beaten by Ian Poulter.

He last played at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open Championship and finished in the T7 position. Hossler also played at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship earlier this month and finished in a tie for 28th position.