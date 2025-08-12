Watch: John Daly hits drivers over a highway onto a high school football field

John Daly was recently seen swinging his club near a highway in Ohio for a change. The PGA Tour Champions star was last seen at the DICK's Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York. He also made on-screen cameo appearance in the Netflix sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2 where he played a fictionalized version of himself alongside several other professional golfers.Weeks after his participation at his last Champions Tour event, Daly was seen enjoying a round of golf on the side of a highway in Akron, Ohio. In the video doing rounds on social media, the veteran golfer is seen casually hitting drivers across the highway onto a high school football field.Zire Golf reposted a video shared by a golf enthusiast named Matt Considine on Instagram. The golf fan captioned the video:&quot;John Daly hitting drivers over a highway and onto a high school football field in Akron, OH&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt DICK's Open, John Daly carded a total 5-over par score to finish in a three-way tie for 67th. The former PGA Tour player has skipped two recent tournaments, the Senior Open and the Boeing Classic.How has John Daly performed so far this season?John Daly at the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 - Source: GettyJohn Daly has competed at eight PGA Tour Champions events this season. Besides his withdrawal at the Regions Tradition, Daly has made the cut in all of the events he has played.The veteran golfer kicked off the year at the Hoag Classic where he was tied for the 56th position. Daly then teed up at the Galleri Classic where he finished at T75. At the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Daly got his best individual finish as he finished in a five-way tie for 50th with a 6-over par score.While he finished at the 77th place at the Insperity Invitational, he was forced to withdraw at the Regions Tradition in May due to an injury. Daly made a comeback on the Tour at the American Family Insurance Championship where he teamed up with Michael Allen to tie for 27th.John Daly competed at the Kaulig Companies Championship where he settled at T63 and at the DICK's Open, he finished at T67. Recently, Daly confirmed his committment to the Sanford International that is scheduled to take place at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from September 12 to 14.Daly played on the PGA Tour for over two decades before joining the Champions Tour in 2016. While he has five titles to his credit on the former, on the current Tour he has claimed only one win so far. Daly's first and only title came at the Insperity Invitational in 2017 when he defeated Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry by one stroke to seal the victory.