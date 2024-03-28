WATCH: Jon Rahm requests Patrick Reed for wedge lesson for Legion XIII teammate Caleb Surratt

Jon Rahm joined the 2024 LIV Golf season and introduced his very own powerhouse team, Legion XIII. His team comprises Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and youngster Caleb Surratt, who is making his pro debut on LIV Golf.

Needless to say, Caleb Surratt has quite a lot to learn from the pros around him. Recently, Jon Rahm asked Patrick Reed to give some wedge lessons to Surratt during warmup.

Reed was seen explaining the body positioning, the swing, and the precise movements that are an important part of making a successful wedge. Patrick Reed analysed Surratt's swing on the spot and gave some corrective measures to improve his stroke.

The Legions XIII team currently sits in fourth place in the overall team standings. Their season started strong with a first-place finish at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

However, the most recent LIV Golf Hong Kong event has not been the most successful one, as the team finished down in 13th place. Jon Rahm on the other hand, currently sits in individual second place and Caleb Surratt sits in 26th place in the individual standings.

Jon Rahm prepares for 2024 Masters, reveals Champions dinner menu as defending champion

Jon Rahm is currently the defending champion for the Augusta Masters this year and recently revealed his menu for the Champions Dinner that will be held ahead of the tournament weekend.

Rahm has come up with an eloquent Spanish menu that has received the praise of fans from all over the world. Rahm also said that he feels quite nervous about attending the Champions dinner, especially as he has to give a speech. Speaking via Golf.com, Rahm said:

“Just the image of standing up and having everybody in that room look at me and having to speak to all these great champions, it’s quite daunting. I’ve never been one to prepare, so I’m going to go with whatever comes to mind at the moment. That’s all I can say.”

Despite joining the LIV Golf Series, Rahm has faced no particular change in tradition for the Champions dinner. Regardless of the changes in the world of golf, the Masters will continue to host its traditions with no change.

The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11-14 at the Augusta National Golf Course.