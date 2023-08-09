Jon Rahm was recently spotted spending quality time with his two sons, Kepa and Eneko, during the practice rounds of the first post-season playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour shared the video of the Masters 2023 champion and his children at the TPC Southwind, where the golfer was practicing alongside Keith Mitchell and Scottie Scheffler for the upcoming event.

Here is the video:

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@JonRahmPGA was greeted by Kepa and Eneko on his last hole today @FedExChamp. Family time on 18@JonRahmPGA was greeted by Kepa and Eneko on his last hole today @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/MhJEnlnNky

In the video, Jon Rahm was first seen carrying his elder son, Kepa, and is greeted by Mitchell. Later on, the golfer and his elder son were seen clapping for Mitchell after the latter hits a shot.

Thereafter, Keith Mitchell and Kepa shared a fist pump as the video panned to a guy, who brought along Rahm's younger son Eneko. Finally, at the end of the video, Rahm handed over Kepa to his wife, who was standing at the fences.

Where does Jon Rahm stand in the FedEx Cup rankings?

Thanks to his four wins, including a major and multiple top-10 finishes this season, the 28-year-old Spaniard currently stands at first rank in the final FedEx Cup rankings before the playoffs. He has accumulated 3,320 points and is followed by Scottie Scheffler with 3,146 points.

Jon Rahm earned the most FedEx points after his victory at Augusta National, after winning the Masters 2023. Interestingly, he has 11 top-10 finishes this season, including four wins.

Here are the top 15 players in the FedEx Cup rankings, before the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

1 - Jon Rahm

2 - Scottie Scheffler

3 - Rory Mcllroy

4 - Max Homa

5 - Wyndham Clark

6 - Brian Harman

7 - Viktor Hovland

8 - Keegan Bradley

9 - Rickie Fowler

10 - Tony Finau

11 - Jason Day

12 - Nick Taylor

13 - Patrick Cantlay

14 - Tom Kim

15 - Sepp Straka

Where to watch FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023?

The first event of the exciting post-season playoffs will be played at TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, from August 10-13. It will feature a total of 70 top-ranked players from the final FedEx Cup rankings after the regular PGA Tour season.

Fans in the US can watch the entire television broadcast of the event on Golf Channel and CBS. Here is the TV Schedule for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023:

Thursday

02:00 pm to 06:00 pm - Golf Channel

Friday

02:00 pm to 06:00 pm - Golf Channel

Saturday

01:00 pm to 03:00 pm - Golf Channel

03:00 pm to 06:00 pm - CBS

Sunday

12:00 pm to 02:00 pm - Golf Channel

02:00 pm to 06:00 pm - CBS

Fans can also tune in to PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM for the live radio broadcast of the event. They can also watch the live-action and featured group live stream on ESPN+.