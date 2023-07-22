Watch: Jon Rahm yells ‘F**k’ after missing putt as his anger episode continues at The Open

The Masters 2023 Champion Jon Rahm initially had a tough time at The Open. However, the Spaniard has bounced back and is currently T2 on the leaderboard.

However, an incident happened sometime in the third round when Rahm attempted a putt. The ball went to the hole and instead of getting inside, it deviated.

When this incident took place on the 10th hole, Rahm shouted "F**k" and seemed very dejected. The video was shared by Kyle Porter on his Twitter handle. Here is the video:

"Stop aiming [the camera] at my face" - Jon Rahm disappointed with The Open 2023 cameraman

Jon Rahm gets quite irritated when the cameraman keeps following him during any tournament. A similar incident happened when the camera was pointing at the Spaniard's face during The Open tournament.

As quoted by Golf Week, he shouted at the responsible cameraman and said:

"Stop aiming [the camera] at my face when I’m mad, it’s all you guys do."

Jon Rahm has complained about the cameraman coming his way in all the previous three majors that happened this year. Even at the ongoing Open 2023, he spoke with the media and talked about the same.

He shared that the broadcasting people often come his way and that disturbs his pace of walk. As quoted by Golf Week, he said:

"I'm trying to walk and there's way too many people in my way, and I can't go on my pace because they're in my way."

Chris McKee @mrmckee pic.twitter.com/P9krxK5PRi Jon Rahm is PISSED. Safe to say he's had it with the Rory McIlroy fan boys broadcasting golf and Rory-Mania in Liverpool. #TheOpen

The comments on the cameraman disturbing his walk came after his forgettable first round at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He added that when he was dealing with an unlucky moment, somebody came his way with a 'boom light'.

"Then I'm walking off 18 and trying to deal with the unlucky moment on 18, and there's somebody with a boom light on my a** keeping up with Rory's pace, and I can't go at my own pace. That's kind of the disregard that I (dealt with), that's all," said Rahm.

How did Jon Rahm perform in the first two rounds of The Open 2023?

The Masters 2023 champion Jon Rahm had a disappointing start at The Open 2023. He finished his first round at T89 rank on the leaderboard. He carded four bogeys and one birdie to get to a score of +3 by the end of Thursday's play.

In the following second round, Jon Rahm tried his best to better his stats. But the Spaniard ended up with a score of +2 with the help of four birdies and two bogeys.

However, Rahm is playing solid in the third round at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He has jumped huge on the leaderboard and currently stands on the T2 rank (as of writing). He will surely be looking to win his second major of the season.