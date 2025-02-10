WATCH: Jordan Spieth enjoys wholesome family time after solid WM Phoenix Open 2025 run

Jordan Spieth shared a wholesome family moment after the conclusion of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open on Sunday, February 9 at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. In a video posted by NUCLR GOLF, he kneels to his daughter Sophie, who reaches out to him, holding his son Sammy in one arm.

Spieth's wife Annie Verret, dressed in a denim dress with a maroon bag, stands near them. The two got engaged in January 2018 and tied the knot in December 2018. The couple had their first child Sammy in 2021 and welcomed Sophie in 2023.

In the next frames, Verret and Spieth shared an intimate moment. He then walked with his son resting peacefully against his chest and his daughter looking around. The video of the moment can be watched below, captioned:

"Jordan Spieth = Family man"

Spieth had a solid performance at the WM Phoenix Open. He tied for fourth with Christiaan Bezuidenhout. He scored 68, 65, 67, and 68 in the four rounds of the tournament to finish 16-under. He was asked by media at the venue how he felt about his performance.

"Yeah, I feel really good. I would have liked one more. I felt like I played a little better than 3-under today, just like the first round, but I got a little extra out of the other couple days. All in all, it was a big progress week for me. I didn't feel like this was a one-off.

It felt like this is just trending the right direction. I'm pretty realistic with myself on that. My expectations have been low, like I've mentioned. Just trying to get a little bit better each time," Jordan Spieth said.

Spieth won a prize money of $414,000 at the tournament. He will next compete in this week's Genesis Invitational, a tournament hosted by legendary Tiger Woods.

How did Jordan Spieth get to compete at the Genesis Invitational?

Jordan Spieth has received a sponsor exemption to the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He is one of the four players to receive sponsor exemptions along with Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland. The eligibility to the Genesis Invitational is based on a player's FedEx Cup standings and his Official World Golf Rankings, a cutline Spieth missed.

The official page of the Genesis Invitational confirmed Spieth's participation in the tournament on X. Along with a graphic of Spieth, it posted:

"Ready to hear the roars for @JordanSpieth"

Spieth had a dismal 2024 season. He finished 67th in the FedEx Cup standings and 80th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings. In the 22 tournaments he played, he made 14 cuts and missed seven. He had only three top-10 and four top-25 finishes last year.

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course from February 13 to 16, 2025, and has a prize purse of $20 million.

