WATCH: Jordan Spieth makes clutch par save after nearly hitting fan at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Jordan Spieth finished T7 at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, but not without a wild moment in the final round. On the first hole, Spieth’s tee shot went right and ended up in thick rough near a slope, close to the crowd. Trying to punch it out, his second shot flew toward the gallery and narrowly missed a fan.

Despite the close call, Spieth stayed calm. His third shot landed inside 25 feet, and he rolled in the putt for a clutch par save. He then birdied the par-4 second to bounce back quickly.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, as fans reacted with a mix of relief and frustration. Some blamed Spieth for taking on a risky shot so close to the crowd, while others questioned why spectators were standing in such a dangerous position.

Jordan Spieth ended the final round with a score of 74, 2-over par. He made two birdies, on the second and seventh holes, and four bogeys on the sixth, ninth, 14th, and 17th. He finished the tournament with a total of 287 strokes (1-under par), nine shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler, who claimed the title at 10-under. His scores across the four rounds were 72, 69, 72, and 74.

Jordan Spieth went shoeless during the second round at the Memorial Tournament

In the second round of the Memorial Tournament, Jordan Spieth shot a 3-under 69, including five birdies and two bogeys. However, trouble came on the par-5 11th hole.

Spieth’s 309-yard tee shot landed near the water hazard. To avoid a penalty, he removed his shoes and stepped into the mud to check if he could play the ball. Finding it impossible to get a proper stance, he decided to take a penalty drop.

"I took the drop because I couldn't get a stance. The creek's too deep, so I couldn't actually stand in the water. Also I could reach the green, which was a big reason why I took a drop. If I took a drop I could still reach the green, and if I were to chip out I was only going to get 20, 30 yards out of it," he told the press.

After the drop, Spieth’s third shot landed about 44 yards from the green. He then chipped to within four feet and sank the putt to save par on the hole. Spieth said of the chip:

“I got really lucky on the lie I had after the third (shot). It was sitting really nicely, and if it had gone another yard, I couldn’t have hit it high because I would have been under the tree.”

This marked Jordan Spieth’s 14th start of the season. While he’s yet to secure a win, he added another top-10 finish, tying for seventh at the Memorial Tournament, his fourth top-10 showing of the year.

