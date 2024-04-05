Watch: Jordan Spieth makes a hole-in-one on No.16 at the Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth made an impressive hole-in-one on the 199-yard par-3 16th hole at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The American golfer teed it up at the ongoing PGA Tour event on Thursday, April 4th.

During the first round of the event, he shot an amazing eagle which helped him finish with a score of 1-over par 73. The PGA Tour shared a video of Jordan Spieth on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"@JordanSpieth makes a hole-in-one on the 199-yard par-3 16th hole @ValeroTXOpen."

Expand Tweet

Jordan Spieth started his game in the first round of the tournament with a bogey on the first hole. He carded a bogey on the fourth, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.

He shot a bogey on the seventh hole and then added another bogey on the ninth. He carded four bogeys and two birdies on the front nine. Spieth started his game on the back nine with a bogey on the 11th hole, followed by a birdie on the 12th.

He shot a double bogey on the 14th and made an impressive eagle on the 16th hole, followed by a birdie on the 17th. He finished with a score of 1-over 73 and settled in a tie for 80th place.

Following the first round, Akshay Bhatia topped the leaderboard with a score of under 9. Justin Lower settled in a tie for second place with Brendon Todd with a score of under 6.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off on Friday at the 2024 Valero Texas Open?

The second round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 5, at 8:20 a.m. ET. Golfers will tee off simultaneously on the first and tenth tee holes.

Luke Donald, Ben Griffin, and Matti Schmid will start their game on the first tee hole at 8:20 a.m. ET, followed by Martin Laird, Aaron Baddeley, and Zac Blair, who will tee off at 8:31 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, and Taylor Montgomery will tee off on the tenth hole at 8:20 a.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth will tee off on the tenth hole at 9:04 a.m. ET, in a group with Hideki Matsuyama and Lucas Glover.

As it is a regular PGA Tour event, only the golfers who make the cut will tee off for the last two rounds over the weekend. The Valero Texas Open will have its finale on Sunday, April 7, at the TPC San Antonio.

Jordan Spieth has participated in seven tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season and achieved two top-10 finishes. He made the cut in four events and was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard at The Genesis Invitational. He has only missed the cut in two events this season.