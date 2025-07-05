WATCH: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, and other golf stars pick between Usain Bolt and a pro eater in bizarre hotdog sprint challenge

Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, and other PGA Tour stars were asked to pick who would win in an unusual challenge between Usain Bolt and Joey Chestnut. The challenge is to eat a hot dog first and then run 100 meters.
Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist who holds the world record for completing the 100-meter race in 9.58 seconds. On the other hand, Chestnut is a competitive eater who has consumed a hot dog in 1.5 seconds.
In a video released by the PGA Tour, golfers were asked to pick a champion for the contest, and their answers varied. Max Homa picked Joey Chestnut to win, while Maverick McNealy chose Bolt. At first, Collin Morikawa was torn between the two, but he eventually chose Chestnut.
Sahith Theegala also backed Chestnut to win, saying:
“I think Joey Chestnut because I think even if Usain eats it as fast as he could and swallows it, I don't see him eating it under eight, 10 seconds… So I just think Usain eating a hot dog is gonna take longer than 19 seconds.”
After carefully analyzing the hilarious scenario, Jordan Spieth decided to go with Usain Bolt because he thinks the runner could easily “wolf down” one hot dog before racing.
Watch the full video below:
The golfers have each had a busy PGA Tour schedule this season, and it is refreshing to see them laugh and analyze the bizarre situation off the course. They are getting ready to tee off in the Open Championship, the year's final major tournament, which kicks off on July 17 at Royal Portrush Golf Club.
How has Jordan Spieth performed on the PGA Tour this year?
Thirteen-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth has made 16 PGA Tour starts this year and has yet to claim his first title of the season. His last victory on the tour was at the 2022 RBC Heritage, which he won after beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
This year, Spieth has made four top-10 finishes and eight top-25 finishes. He tied for fourth in the WM Phoenix Open and placed a solo fourth in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He also tied for seventh in the Memorial Tournament and ninth in the Cognizant Classic.
So far, Jordan Spieth’s poorest results from the season are his two missed cuts in the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Championship. He teed off in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands but was forced to withdraw after suffering a painful neck/upper back injury. The withdrawal marked the first in his PGA Tour career, and he has not returned to the course since then.