Jordan Spieth drops 1-word reaction on $110M-worth MLB veteran's major achievement

Jordan Spieth is currently spending some time away from the golf course following his unfortunate injury last week. He even ended up announcing his first PGA Tour WD from the 2025 Travelers Championship. Today, he shared a note on his social media about an MLB veteran.

Ad

Spieth is absent from the John Deere Classic this week. The PGA Tour pro's latest post on his X was about MLB veteran Clayton Kershaw. Jordan Spieth's tweet comes after Kershaw achieved a milestone.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace recently marked 3000 strikes while playing in the sixth inning against White Sox. This marks Kershaw as the fifth pitcher in MLB history to reach that number while playing for the same franchise.

Ad

Trending

Jordan Spieth reposted ESPN's post on X congratulating the $110 million (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth) worth baseball legend. The golfer left a one-word reaction in the caption while celebrating Kershaw's achievement:

"Incredible @ClaytonKersh22 👊 👊"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordan Spieth's post comes after Kershaw's incredible stats in the game. Apart from 3000 strikeouts, the MLB veteran is a World Series Champion and a three-time Cy Young Award winner.

The 10x All Star LA Dodgers icon also won the 2011 Pitching Triple Crown, and he is a 2014 National League MVP.

Jordan Spieth is one of the prominent names on the PGA Tour. With 13 wins on the Tour and three Major championship victories, Spieth only needs to conquer the PGA Championship to complete his Grand Slam.

Ad

However, the golfer's interest in baseball stemmed from quite an early age. Spieth's father Shawn was an enthusiastic sportsman who played baseball at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

When Jordan Spieth opened up about why he did not choose to have a career in baseball

A few years ago, Spieth appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. The PGA Tour professional was casually having a converstion on different topics. During his interview, he opened up about his childhood days when he could have chosen baseball.

Ad

However, as per Jordan Spieth's statement, he didn't choose baseball since he was not as good as his father. He said:

"I wasn't that good, but my dad played in college, and I was, I was a left-handed pitcher. As a left-handed pitcher, you don't have to throw it, you know, 95, as long as you got some, some weird stuff, some Jamie Moyer-type stuff."

Ad

However, when Spieth approached his teenage years, he started to get inclined towards golf. The golfer further said, while talking about his father:

"That's my dad; he pitched against him in high school, actually, so he always used to kind of relate us to... I was probably 12 or 13, and I started to really like the individual aspect of golf and seeing the trials and errors..."

Jordan Spieth's father has always been enthusiastic about his son's golf journey. Shawn has caddied for the PGA Tour pro multiple times throughout his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More