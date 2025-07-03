When Jordan Spieth made ‘one of the biggest comebacks’ at the John Deere Classic

In 2015, Jordan Spieth had a poor run during his first round at the John Deere Classic; however, he had a massive turnaround and ended up winning the tournament. It marked his fourth win of the season and one of the most notable comebacks in PGA Tour history.

Ad

During his first round at the 2015 John Deere Classic, Spieth, who was 21 years old at the time, carded 71 after shooting three bogeys and three birdies. He landed at T101 at the end of the day and miraculously went on to claim the title after beating Tom Gillis in a final round playoff.

The PGA Tour shared a compilation of highlights from Jordan Spieth’s iconic 2015 victory. The post was captioned,

“In 2015, 21-year-old Jordan Spieth was T101 after round 1 at the John Deere Classic… and ended up winning! Highlights from one of the biggest comebacks in PGA Tour history.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his opening round of even par 71 at the 2015 John Deere Classic, Spieth shot three birdies and went bogey-free on the front nine on day two. On the back nine, he fired a phenomenal eagle on the par-5 second hole, with three birdies, and a bogey on the eighth to card 64.

On moving day, the Dallas-born golfer kept up the momentum with another phenomenal bogey-free round through all 18 holes. He shot six birdies and two eagles to card 61, the lowest score he shot during the tournament.

Ad

During his final round, Jordan Spieth chipped in for a birdie on the 16th and then tied the lead with another birdie on the 17th. He carded a total of 20-under after 72 holes and headed into an intense playoff against Tom Gillis, which he won.

Following his iconic victory, Spieth said (via ESPN):

“To be able to shoot 20-under in three rounds is momentum. The finish, when I really didn’t feel like tee to green I had much [Sunday], gives me a lot of momentum to draw on if I don’t have my best stuff.”

Ad

Notably, that marked Jordan Spieth’s second time winning the John Deere Classic. He secured his maiden PGA Tour title after winning the same tournament in 2013. He carded 19-under 265 and clinched the title after winning a playoff against David Hearn and Zach Johnson.

Is Jordan Spieth playing in the 2025 John Deere Classic?

The 2025 John Deere Classic is set to kick off on Thursday, 3 July at TPC Deere Run, Illinois. Despite having a great run at the competition multiple times, Jordan Spieth will not be in the field this year.

Ad

Two weeks ago, the two-time John Deere Classic champion made his 16th PGA Tour start of the season at the Travelers Championship. However, he withdrew from the competition after suffering a debilitating neck and upper back injury.

Following his withdrawal from the 2025 Travelers Championship, Spieth is still taking some much-needed time off the course and will be absent from TPC Deere Run this weekend.

Notably, Spieth has yet to claim his first win of the season. So far, he has had four top-10 finishes and has missed the cut in two tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More