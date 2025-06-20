"Jordan Spieth is such a joke"; "I’m in tears about this" - Fans react to 3x major champ’s first-ever PGA Tour WD

13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth teed off at the 2025 Travelers Championship, but withdrew due to an injury in his neck and shoulder. Fans online reacted to the news of his withdrawal, expressing disappointment as he will not be in the field going forward.

Spieth teed off for his opening round at TPC River Highlands at 1:55 p.m. from the first hole. However, he struggled through the front nine, shooting three bogeys. He managed to make it through the first three holes on the back nine, but shot two additional bogeys on the 10th and 12th. He withdrew from the tournament after 12 holes, marking his first withdrawal in 297 PGA Tour starts.

Following the news of the three-time major champion's withdrawal from the signature event, one fan commented,

“Jordan Spieth is such a joke. He would do better as a YouTuber than the current abomination that he is on Tour. It’s laughable the helping hands he gets and how he two faces all the way to the bank. Injury my ass. Dude was 5 over at a birdiedfest. ‘I got an owiieeeee.’”

Meanwhile, another fan was sad to see Spieth leave the competition.

“I’m in tears about this! No way! I’m shattered!”

Another fan commented,

“Oh, what a pity. We enjoy watching him play. 😢”

Another fan wrote,

“If he’s suffering from an injury, it makes sense to withdraw. Definitely can’t afford to make the injury worse. I hope it’s nothing too serious."

One X user who watched him play pointed out that his injury appeared to be in his shoulder.

“He’s hurting in his shoulder, you can see when you watch him swing. Watched him play. Definitely needs to decompress.”

Another user echoed the same thought, saying he might miss the upcoming Open Championship if the injury is severe.

“Looks like a pinched nerve in his upper right side. Look at how he keeps his right shoulder still when he grabs the tee after. Could also be a slight muscle tear or both. Either way, it's extremely painful. Not good. He might miss the Open.”

After withdrawing from the tournament, Jordan Spieth spoke to the media, saying that the pain in his neck and upper back seemingly came out of nowhere. He said he doesn't know what may have cause the injury, and expressed disappointment at having to leave the tournament early

How has Jordan Spieth performed on the PGA Tour this year?

Jordan Spieth has made 16 PGA Tour starts this year, but has yet to claim his first victory of the season. With four top-10 finishes, his best result so far came at the WM Phoenix Open and CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he placed fourth in both tournaments.

The Dallas-born golfer missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and the PGA Championship and tied for 69th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here’s a brief overview of Jordan Spieth’s results from PGA Tour events this year:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69, 288 (E)

WM Phoenix Open: T4, 268 (-16)

The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut, 150 (+6)

Cognizant Classic: T9 , 270 (-14)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 59, 292 (+4)

Valspar Championship: T28, 282 (-2)

Valero Texas Open: T12, 285 (-3)

Masters Tournament: T14, 285 (-3)

RBC Heritage: T18, 275 (-9)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4, 265 (-19)

Truist Championship: T34, 276 (-4)

PGA Championship: Missed Cut, 144 (+2)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T36, 278 (-2)

The Memorial Tournament: T7, 287 (-1)

U.S. Open: T23, 288 (+8)

Travelers Championship: Withdrawn, 51 (+5)

