Jordan Spieth shares how he recovered after disappointment at the 2025 US Open

13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth attempted to claim his 14th tour title in the 2025 US Open but fell short and tied for 23rd position. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, he revealed that he had recovered from his disappointing loss at the US Open by indulging in some beer and good food.

Spieth’s most recent tour victory was in 2022 when he won the RBC Heritage after a playoff against Patrick Cantlay. This year, he has had four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, with his best result being the WM Phoenix Open and CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He placed fourth in both tournaments.

The Dallas native carded 8-over 288 after 72 holes at the US Open and finished nine strokes behind the leader. During a press conference at TPC River Highlands, he was asked to reveal his recovery process from the grueling major championship. He replied:

Trending

“I had a few beers Sunday. I went to -- we were waiting on the Schefflers to come over here, and he was after the delay. So I went to Buffalo Wild Wings with Michael. I didn't exactly eat or drink the way I normally do there. Most of the time, it's very, very good, but sometimes, post-U.S. Open, I just needed to throw a few back. Then by yesterday, I was good.”

Jordan Spieth admitted that he’s still 'young enough', so the number of drinks he had didn’t bother him the next day. He also revealed that his general post-tournament recovery process has evolved over the years. Now, he is focusing more on eating clean and plans to take advantage of the recovery trailers and physios that are made available to him.

Jordan Spieth charged into his final round at Oakmont Country Club with a 6-over, tied for 29th. He opened with a bogey and a birdie on the front nine and shot a bogey and a birdie on the 10th and 12th, respectively. He struggled through his last two holes and shot two back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th.

Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun clinched the US Open title with a score of 1-under 279. Robert MacIntyre placed second with 1-over, and Viktor Hovland placed third with 2-over.

Has Jordan Spieth ever won the Travelers Championship?

Jordan Spieth at the 2017 Travelers Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth is gearing up to play in the 2025 Travelers Championship against top golfers such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Should he claim the title, it will be his second time winning the tournament.

Spieth won the Travelers Championship in 2017 after scoring 12-under 268 after 72 holes at TPC River Highlands. He was tied with Daniel Berger for the victory and emerged victorious after the latter missed his birdie putt in a playoff. Two strokes behind the lead, Charley Hoffman and Danny Lee had tied for third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More