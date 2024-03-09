Watch: Jordan Spieth predicts Scottie Scheffler's chip-in eagle on live TV at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

During the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Jordan Spieth, wearing a microphone, guessed that Scottie Scheffler's ball might get really close to the hole on a par-5 12th hole.

Scheffler made a fantastic shot and got an eagle on the hole. As Scheffler reached the par-5 12th hole, Spieth said:

"I'd take a chance on this one scaring the hole."

Soon later, Scheffler made an incredible eagle on the hole. Smylie Kaufman praised Spieth on the mic for getting the prediction right.

He said:

"You're 1 for 1 in making predictions."

To which Spieth replied:

"I'm assuming that was live. I didn't hear anything in my ears, so that was fortunate."

The PGA Tour shared the video on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Scottie Scheffler chips in for eagle 🦅 @JordanSpieth on the call 🎙️"

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational got underway on Thursday, March 7, and will have its final fourth round on Sunday, March 10. The tournament featured a limited 69-player field and had a cutline after 36 holes.

However, only golfers who finished 53rd (ties included) and above qualified for the remaining two rounds. Spieth and Scheffler are still in the running and set to play this weekend as they met the cutline of over-par 3 on Friday, March 8.

A quick recap of Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jordan Spieth struggled with his game in the second round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and slipped down 22 positions to finish in a tie for 30th place. He shot two rounds of 69 and 74 to settle for a total score of 1-under par.

Speith had a good start at the tournament, making seven birdies and four bogeys on Thursday to score 3-under 69. In the tournament's second round on Friday, he started with a birdie on the fourth hole and then added two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and four bogeys, two birdies on the back nine to score 2-over par 74.

On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler was pretty impressive in his two rounds of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He shot a round of 70 on Thursday but managed to bounce back and shot 67 in the second round.

Scheffler jumped 19 positions on the leaderboard to share the lead with Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, and Shane Lowry. The 27-year-old made two bogeys, five birdies, and an eagle in the second round to score 5-under 67. In the first round, he could only make three birdies and a bogey to score 2-under 70.