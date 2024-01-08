Watch: JT Poston’s incredible shot bounces off the hole at The Sentry 2024 Championship

Golf has countless plays in store that are only believed when you see them and JT Poston was the proof this Sunday (January 7). The American starred in a play in the fourth round of The Sentry that was both implausible and annoying.

JT Poston tried to reach the hole from the edge of the fairway, and he almost made it. But his ball went all the way into the hole only to came right back out, forcing the player to take another shot to finish the hole.

Naturally, the play was not very well received by JT Poston, who was visibly disappointed throughout the television broadcast. The broadcast commentators compared the behavior of the player's ball to that of a ping-pong one.

JT Poston's play is a true stroke of bad luck. The United States Golf Association (USGA) rules define a ball as holed as follows:

"When a ball is at rest in the hole after a stroke and the entire ball is below the surface of the putting green."

It follows from the above definition that if the ball goes in the hole and comes back out, it is still in play since it is not "at rest in the hole."

How JT Poston performed at The Sentry 2024

The 2024 edition of The Sentry was Poston's third time participating in the tournament (2020 and 2023). Poston qualified for this edition as part of the Top 50 on the FedEx Cup points list.

Poston was very good at The Sentry. He finished T5 with a score of 25-under 267, four strokes behind the winner, Chris Kirk. He shared a spot with several of the top pre-tournament favorites, including Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman and Sungjae Im.

Poston's performance included one eagle, 26 birdies and only three bogeys. His best round was the fourth, when he shot 65.

The event was won by Chris Kirk with a score of -29. Sahith Theegala finished runner-up, one stroke behind, while Jordan Spieth finished third with a score of -27.