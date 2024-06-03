WATCH: Justin Timberlake takes golf swing lessons from Sergio Garcia mid-concert

American singer Justin Timberlake was recently seen taking golf lessons from veteran Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia in the middle of a concert. Garcia was in attendance at a recent concert of the Prince of Pop, enjoying the show along with his wife, Angela Garcia.

Timberlake, an avid golfer himself, couldn't resist asking for some tips from the former Masters winner. During the concert, the singer imitated a golf swing with his hands and asked the golfer if he was doing it right. Garcia watched it and just laughed.

The beautiful moment was shared by Sergio Garcia on his Instagram account, where he boasts 442K followers. He offered Justin Timberlake to play some golf shots on the course while sharing the video of the singer's golf swing actions. He wrote:

"See you on the course @justintimberlake."

Justin Timberlake's love for golf is pretty evident. Last month, the influential singer bought a large property to build an 18-hole golf course. According to Golf Week, Timberlake's golf company purchased land in Nashville with plans to construct a golf course.

In a 2011 interview with The New York Times, Timberlake opened up about his love for the game, saying:

“Entertaining and golf have two important things in common — rhythm and harmony. If you can dance well, when you get on the golf course, you’re going to have a nice harmonious, rhythmic golf swing.”

With a golf handicap of 1.0, Timberlake frequently proves his skills on the golf course. Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia is currently enjoying his break ahead of the upcoming LIV Golf event.

When will Sergio Garcia play next?

Sergio Garcia currently competes on LIV Golf and will next tee off at their upcoming event in Houston. The next Saudi Circuit event will start on June 7 and have its finale on Sunday, June 9, at the Golf Club of Houston.

As the winner of the Masters, Garcia played at the Augusta event earlier this year but struggled to make the cut. He shot two rounds of 72 and 79. He also tried to earn a spot at the upcoming Major, the US Open, by playing in a qualifying round. However, the 44-year-old struggled during the second round of the qualifying event and placed in a seven-way tie. An unfortunate bogey in the playoff washed off his chances to play at the 2024 US Open.

Although Sergio Garcia struggles to secure his spot in the Majors, he has been enjoying his outings playing in the LIV Golf events. This season of the Saudi Circuit, Garcia competed in seven events and was the runner-up in two.

He last played at the Singapore event and finished in 14th place. This season, he had two top-10 finishes on LIV Golf and secured the tenth position in individual season standings.