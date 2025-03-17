WATCH: Keegan Bradley cards his second ace of 2025 at The Players 

Keegan Bradley carded his second ace of the 2025 season at The Players Championship 2025. The US Ryder Cup captain shone at TPC Sawgrass, and during its final round on Sunday, March 16, on the 13th, he swiftly made an ace and leaped 13 spots on the leaderboard.

It was his second ace of the season, as he previously created such moment during the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines last month on the third hole. The PGA Tour uploaded a video of Keegan Bradley celebrating his hole-in-one at The Players on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with the caption that read:

"Two aces this season and it's only March! @Keegan_Bradley carded a 1️⃣ on the par-3 13th @THEPLAYERS"

Notably, while it's the second ace for Bradley this season, it's the 44th hole-in-one in the history of The Players Championship. Keegan Bradley has meanwhile carded four aces in his career on the PGA Tour so far, with two of them coming in 2025.

He played a round of 70 on Sunday at The Players, which put him in the T20 position on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, the play on Sunday was suspended, and it will now have a Monday finish.

J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy tied for the lead at 12-under, and when the game will resume on Monday, March 17, at 9 a.m. ET, they will compete in a playoff to determine the winner of the tournament.

A look into Keegan Bradley’s performance at The Players 2025

Bradley had a steady start to his game at The Players, as he carded a round of 70 on the opening day. The opening round for the American on Thursday, March 13, had some moments of celebration as he carded three birdies on the second, ninth, and then the 16th, but he also struggled on the fourth and made a bogey.

However, following that, the second round turned out to be tough for Bradley. He teed it up on the tenth and ended up making two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes but then carded a birdie on the 14th. Meanwhile, on the back nine, he shot three bogeys and four birdies for an even-par 72.

But despite the tough day, he was fortunate to make the cut and earned a spot to play over the weekend. But again, he struggled in the third round and played another consecutive round of even-par 72. He made three bogeys and a birdie on the front nine and three birdies and a bogey on the back nine. However, the final round on Sunday brought him some relief.

Keegan Bradley carded two birdies on the front nine, while on the back nine, an eagle on the 13th helped him improve his position on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, that was followed by two back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th, and he wrapped up with a 2-under 70. With a total of 4-under after four rounds, he is settled in T20.

