Watch: Keegan Bradley leads the Travelers Championship with five birdies in five holes

Keegan Bradley has taken an early lead at the 2023 Travelers Championship and he has done so in style. The Travelers Championship is being held from June 22-25 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The course is hosting a field of 156 talented golfers.
The day got off to a brilliant start for Keegan Bradley, who currently leads the round. Bradley shot five birdies in five holes to finish with a score of -8 on the 70-par course. Shane Lowry currently sits in second place, while Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Streelman, and Kelly Kraft take joint third.
However, the week is far from over and Keegan Bradley will have to maintain his consistency to increase his lead going into the weekend. Bradley has been having a consistent season, with top-30 finishes and a top-10 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Keegan Bradley faces tough competition from talented Travelers Championship field
For Keegan Bradley to maintain his lead he will have to fend off World No. 1 and tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler. He will also have to face the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Defending champion Xander Schauffele too will look to finish atop the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship.
Following is the complete field for the 2023 Travelers Championship:
