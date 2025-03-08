WATCH: Legendary golfers reveal "ridiculous" career-low scores

PGA Tour Champions recently asked some legendary golfers about their career-low scores. The Tour's social media handle posted a video compiling their answers on its X account recently.

In golf, finishing a round at or below 59 is considered a significant achievement and is rather rare. In fact, 59 is looked upon as the sport's magic number. Jim Furyk currently holds the all-time low record after he finished his final round at the 2016 Travelers Championship in 58. Generally, a round of golf is played over 18 holes.

Many experienced golfers such as David Duval, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Tim Herron etc. were interviewed for the video segment by PGA Tour Champions. Out of them, three golfers said they had hit a 59 in their careers.

Duval had hit the score at PGA West. Boo Weekley stated that he had "shot 59 three times". However, the ace golfer might have hit the record during practice rounds as he hasn't registered the score in a PGA Tour event. Paul Goydos probably had the special round etched in his memory as he specified that he had hit 59 at the 2010 TPC Deere Run.

While hitting such low scores seemed "ridiculous" in itself just like the caption of the video suggested; Tim Herron had jaws dropping to the floor when he revealed he had hit 56 when he was just 19-years-old. However, there was a catch in his story. He narrated:

"So on the 15th hole, 5:00 turned up and it was happy hour. I had to leave the golf course. 56 - lowest round. Only 16 holes. But lowest round I've ever shot."

So, Herron hadn't completed his round of 18 holes.

Recently on the PGA Tour, Jake Knapp had completed his opening round at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in 59. He had set a new course record at the PGA National during the event. The 30-year-old eventually placed T6 at the tournament.

How many golfers have hit 59 on the PGA Tour?

Jim Furyk after his completing his final round at the 2016 Travelers Championship in 58 (Source: Imagn)

There haven't been many golfers who have managed to break 59 on the PGA Tour. It is indeed a rare and just as brilliant achievement in golf.

In fact, many iconic golfers including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott etc. haven't yet been able to achieve this feat. Here are the golfers who have broken the significant mark in their careers:

Jim Furyk: 58 (-12)- Final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship- T-5 finish

Al Geiberger: 59 (-13)- 2nd round of the 1977 Memphis Classic- Winner

Chip Beck: 59 (-13)- 3rd round of the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational- T-3 finish

David Duval: 59 (-13)- Final round of the 1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic- Winner

Paul Goydos: 59 (-12) - 1st round of the 2010 John Deere Classic- 2nd place finish

Stuart Appleby: 59 (-11)- Final round of the 2010 Greenbrier Classic- Winner

Jim Furyk: 59 (-12)- 2nd round of the 2013 BMW Championship- 3rd place finish

Justin Thomas: 59 (-11)- 1st round of the 2017 Sony Open- Winner

Adam Hadwin: 59 (-13)- 3rd round of the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge- 2nd place finish

Brandt Snedeker: 59 (-11)- 1st round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship- Winner

Kevin Chappell: 59 (-11)- 2nd round of the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier- T-47 finish

Scottie Scheffler: 59 (-12)- 2nd round of the 2020 The Northern Trust- T-4 finish

Cameron Young: 59 (-11)- 3rd round of the 2024 Travelers Championship- T-9 finish

Hayden Springer: 59 (-12)- 1st round of the 2024 John Deere Classic- T-7 finish

Jake Knapp: 59 (-12)- 1st round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic- T-6 finish

