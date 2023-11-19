Watch: Ludvig Aberg drives a monstrous 5th green for second time this week at RSM Classic

Ludvig Aberg is having a blistering time in the ongoing RSM Classic in the Sea Island Seaside Course, Georgia. He is currently leading the table and will be hoping for his first-ever PGA Tour title.

In the fourth and final round on Sunday, he shot five birdies in the front nine holes. The highlight birdie came on the 5th hole of the Seaside Course.

PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the 24-year-old Swedish golfer shot a monstrous drive on the fifth hole.

Even in the third round of the ongoing RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg shot a 394-yard drive on the same greens and followed it with a birdie.

How has Ludvig Aberg performed in the first three rounds of the RSM Classic?

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer has shot 67-64-61 in the first three holes so far in the tournament. He started his campaign with a bogeyless round of 5 under 67. His scorecard included an eagle and three birdies on the Plantation Course.

Later on, he followed it with a 6 under 64 and shot six birdies in the second round on Friday at the Seaside Course.

In the third round, he shot an unbelievable round of 9 under 61 on the same Sea Island Seaside Course in Georgia. His scorecard had an eagle and seven birdies.

It is noteworthy that by the end of the first 10 holes on Sunday in the RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg is yet to hit a bogey shot.

Exploring the leaderboard of the RSM Classic

Ludvig Aberg was leading the table of the ongoing PGA Tour event in Georgia at the time of writing. He had a two strokes lead over Mackenzie Hughes who was placed in sole second position.

Meanwhile, Tyler Duncan was placed solo third on the leaderboard and was five strokes behind the leader.

Here are the top 30 players on the leaderboard of the RSM Classic (at the time of writing):

1 - Ludvig Aberg (-26)

2 - Mackenzie Hughes (-24)

3 - Tyler Duncan (-21)

T4 - Adam Svensson (-19)

T4 - Ben Kohles (-19)

T6 - Denny McCarthy (-18)

T6 - Eric Cole (-18)

T8 - J.J. Spaun (-17)

T8 - Russell Henley (-17)

T8 - Taylor Montgomery (-17)

T8 - Luke List (-17)

T8 - Austin Eckroat (-17)

T8 - Ryan Moore (-17)

T8 - Greyson Sigg (-17)

T8 - Sam Ryder (-17)

T16 - Tano Goya (-16)

T16 - Kelly Kraft (-16)

T16 - Ben Griffin (-16)

T16 - Adam Schenk (-16)

T16 - Vince Whaley (-16)

T16 - Matt NeSmith (-16)

T22 - Jacob Solomon (-15)

T22 - Fred Biondi (-15)

T22 - Nick Hardy (-15)

T22 - Thomas Detry (-15)

T22 - Charley Hoffman (-15)

T22 - Peter Kuest (-15)

T28 - Stephan Jaeger (-14)

T28 - Chris Kirk (-14)

T28 - William McGirt (-14)

T28 - Brendon Todd (-14)

T28 - Alex Noren (-14)

T28 - Kevin Tway (-14)

Final leaderboard, prize money payouts and other details of the ongoing RSM Classic will be updated soon.