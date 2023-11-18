“I still pinch myself in the morning” - Ludvig Aberg opens up on his big PGA Tour debut season as he leads The RSM Classic

Ludvig Aberg took a one-stroke lead at the 2023 RSM Classic after the second round of the tournament on Friday, November 17. He played two rounds of under 70 to maintain the lead in the game.

Aberg, who turned pro earlier this year, has had an incredible debut season. He earned the PGA Tour card after finishing in the top position in the PGA Tour University Ranking.

The Swedish golfer recently opened up about his game in an interview with the PGA Tour. He said that he is aware of his capabilities and strengths.

"I know my capabilities and I know my strengths,” Ludvig Åberg said. "But also, to be able to do it this quickly, probably not. It’s been so much fun."

“I still pinch myself in the morning whenever I wake up that I actually get to do this for a living, but it’s really cool and I’m looking forward to a bunch of years ahead of me," he added.

Ludvig Aberg played a bogey-free round on Thursday and made three birdies and one eagle. He started his game at the 2023 RSM Classic with a birdie on the second hole and then made an eagle on the eighth. He carded two back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to score 67 in the first round of the tournament.

On Friday, Aberg again played a bogey-free round. He made three birdies on the front nine and three on the back to score 64. He finished with a score of under 11.

Speaking about his performance, Aberg said (via PGA Tour):

“I feel like I’ve been striking the ball quite well, which obviously is nice in the wind, which is quite tricky to kind of maneuver. I made a few par putts today ... and then it’s nice to get those momentum putts and to keep the round going a little bit. But there’s no guarantees, but if I keep doing what I’m doing today, I like my chances.”

The 2023 RSM Classic got underway on Thursday, November 16, at Sea Island Golf Club and is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, November 19.

When will Ludvig Aberg tee off on Saturday at the 2023 RSM Classic?

The third round of the 2023 RSM Classic will take place on Saturday, November 18. Ludvig Aberg will enter the third round with a lead of one stroke over Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, and open-round leader Eric Cole.

Golfers will tee off at 8:55 a.m. ET on the first and 10th holes of the Sea Island Golf Club. A few golfers will tee off on the first hole, while some on the 10th.

Tano Gayo will start his game on the first hole with Russell Knox and Kevin Tway on the first tee hole while Nico Echavarria will start his game on the tenth hole with Stewart Cink and Chris Kirk at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Ludvig Aberg will pair up with Denny McCarthy and Sam Ryder to start the game on the first tee hole at 11:05 a.m. ET.