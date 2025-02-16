WATCH: Ludvig Aberg makes an ace at the Genesis Invitational

In a thrilling moment at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg delivered a stunning first hole-in-one of his career during the third round at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. This remarkable feat occurred on the par-3 16th hole, where Aberg's precise shot landed softly on the green before rolling directly into the cup, igniting enthusiastic cheers from the spectators.

The PGA Tour official X handle posted the video with the caption:

"ACE FOR ABERG! Ludvig Aberg makes a hole-in-one at the 140-yard par-3 third."

The 2025 Genesis Invitational, traditionally held at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, was relocated to Torrey Pines due to recent wildfires affecting the original venue. The tournament, running from February 13 to 16, boasts a $20 million purse, with $4 million awarded to the winner.

Despite the location change, the event has attracted a stellar lineup, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, recent Pebble Beach champion Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Ludvig Aberg's ace not only electrified the crowd but also significantly improved his standing on the leaderboard. Entering the third round, he was positioned in the middle of the pack.

The hole-in-one propelled him up the ranks, placing him in third position and within striking distance of the tournament leaders. This performance is particularly noteworthy considering Ludvig Aberg's 19th-place finish in the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

The tournament has been filled with compelling storylines. Tiger Woods, serving as the event host, withdrew earlier in the week to mourn the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods. In his absence, the competition has been fierce, with several players competing for the top spot.

Currently, Patrick Rodgers leads the tournament, followed closely by Denny McCarthy and Ludvig Aberg.

The relocation to Torrey Pines has been well-received, with players and fans appreciating the iconic course's challenges and scenic views. The tournament organizers have ensured a seamless transition, honouring commitments to deliver a world-class event despite unforeseen circumstances.

As the final round approaches, all eyes will be on the leaderboard to see if Ludvig Aberg can maintain his momentum and challenge the leaders. With improved weather conditions expected, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Ludvig Aberg reveals illness that made him lose nearly 10 pounds before Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg has opened up about a tough battle with illness that caused him to lose 8 pounds in just two days, affecting his preparation for the Genesis Invitational.

In a video shared by Fanatics View Golf on YouTube, the Swedish golfer detailed how the sickness left him weak and struggling in the days leading up to the tournament.

“Lost about eight pounds total in two days, so that’s not the right way to lose weight...My first initial reaction was food poisoning because it was sort of, the timeline made sense, but then it sort of shifted to the fever. I don’t know. All I know is it wasn’t enjoyable and I’m glad I’m over it.”

Aberg admitted that the rapid weight loss and lack of energy disrupted his training and overall readiness for the prestigious event. Unable to practice at full strength, he faced challenges in maintaining his usual form.

However, he remained positive, stating that he was focused on recovering fully and putting in his best effort at the tournament.

Despite the setback, the 25-year-old remains determined to compete at a high level. Fans have expressed their support, hoping to see him overcome this hurdle and perform well at Riviera.

