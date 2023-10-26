Watch: Max Homa beats Tiger Woods at ‘name the Lakers’ competition

Max Homa is truly a Lakers fan. He not only enjoys watching basketball but is also an avid Lakers fan. Recently, TGR shared a video of Tiger Woods and Homa competing against each other in a friendly competition to name most players of the Los Angeles Lakers Team.

In the game, Woods and Homa needed to quickly name the players of the Lakers team one after the other.

It started with Homa saying, "Kobe Bryant."

Woods said, "Wilt Chamberlain."

"Shaq," said Homa.

"Magic Johnson," added Woods.

"LeBron," answered Homa.

Woods replied, "James Worthy."

Homa paused for a while before saying, "Anthony Davis."

"Byron Scott," said Woods.

"Austin Reaves", replied Homa.

The game continued and both the golfers named Lakers players one after the other until Homa said, "Kareem" but Tiger Woods failed to recall any other basketball player and lost the game.

The TGR Live shared the clip on its X account with a caption, saying:

"Wishing our friends at the @Lakers good luck this season."

It is worth noting that Max Homa has signed a deal with Tiger Woods' TGL series and will compete in the virtual golf series set to start in January 2024.

TGL Roster

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have started a new golf series called TGL. The series will have 15 regular tournaments followed by a semifinal and find round at the end of the season.

Twenty-four players will compete in the series in a team of four players. Some of the top-ranked PGA Tour players, including Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Jon Rahm and Keegan Bradley will be part of the series.

Although the teams are not announced yet, TGL has announced its full roster for 2024.

Here are the golfers playing in the Tiger Woods TGL series in 2024:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover

Fans are anxiously waiting for the return of Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion last competed at the Masters in April but he withdrew from the competition after struggling with an injury.

Woods will probably compete at the 2023 PNC Championship, which will take place in December.